December 26, 2025 1:04 PM 1 min read

Capital One Financial To Rally More Than 24%? Here Are Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) price target from $48 to $62. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Emily Bodnar maintained a Buy rating. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $29.17 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) from $4 to $1.5. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen maintained a Buy rating. Lexaria Bioscience shares closed at $0.56 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Leerink Partners increased Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) price target from $34 to $40. Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained an Outperform rating. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $29.17 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG raised the price target for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) from $264 to $308. BTIG analyst Vincent Caintic maintained a Buy rating. Capital One Financial shares closed at $248.27 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

