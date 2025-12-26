Capital One Financial To Rally More Than 24%? Here Are Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) price target from $48 to $62. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Emily Bodnar maintained a Buy rating. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $29.17 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) from $4 to $1.5. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen maintained a Buy rating. Lexaria Bioscience shares closed at $0.56 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners increased Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) price target from $34 to $40. Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained an Outperform rating. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $29.17 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG raised the price target for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) from $264 to $308. BTIG analyst Vincent Caintic maintained a Buy rating. Capital One Financial shares closed at $248.27 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
