Elon Musk's Tesla Faces NHTSA Probe Into Model 3 Emergency Door Release

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a probe into Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 vehicles, focusing on emergency door release issues.

This investigation follows a defect petition highlighting concerns about the accessibility of the mechanical door release during emergencies.

Nearly 180,000 Vehicles Under Probe

The Office of Defects Investigation is scrutinizing around 179,071 Tesla Model 3 sedans from the 2022 model year. The investigation was initiated on December 23, following a petition that criticized the design of the mechanical door release, which is reportedly concealed and not intuitive, especially in emergency situations.

As per a filing on the NHTSA website, the petition states that the Model 3's mechanical door release is "hidden, unlabeled, and not intuitive to locate during an emergency."

Tesla’s vehicles utilize electronic door latches operated by buttons, diverging from traditional handles.

Tesla's Legal Issues

In November, Tesla faced lawsuits related to fatal accidents involving door handle designs. The defect petition marks the beginning of a regulatory assessment, which could lead to further action if safety defects are confirmed.

This investigation is part of a broader scrutiny of Tesla’s safety features. In September, the NHTSA opened a probe into Tesla Model Y SUVs due to reports of children being trapped inside because of faulty electronic door handles.

Senators Call For FSD Probe

Moreover, in October, U.S. senators urged the NHTSA to investigate Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, citing potential safety risks at railroad crossings.

Additionally, Tesla is facing a class action lawsuit over alleged misleading claims about its FSD system, which further underscores the challenges the company is encountering regarding its safety and technology claims.

