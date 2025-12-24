Movers
December 24, 2025 11:06 AM 3 min read

Dynavax Technologies, Omeros, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Nike And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 200 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after Sanofi SA (NASDAQ:SNY) agreed to acquire the company for $15.50 per share in cash, reflecting a total equity value of approximately $2.2 billion.

The acquisition augments Sanofi's presence in adult immunization.

Dynavax shares jumped 38.6% to $15.44 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) shares jumped 66.8% to $14.60 after the FDA approved YARTEMLEA to treat hematopoietic stem cell transplant–associated thrombotic microangiopathy.
  • Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) gained 23.8% to $26.94. Edgewise Therapeutics on Wednesday shared updates from the ongoing CIRRUS-HCM Phase 2 trial of EDG-7500.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) surged 17.9% to $29.00 after the company announced the FDA approved AQVESME for the treatment of anemia in adults with alpha- or beta-thalassemia. An exect announced AQVESME will be introduce at approximately $425,000 per patient per year.
  • Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) gained 14.8% to $0.73.
  • Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) gained 14.3% to $40.41.
  • Coincheck Group NV (NASDAQ:CNCK) surged 12.5% to $2.88.
  • Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (NASDAQ:PSNY) jumped 11.8% to $16.92. Polestar Automotive recently announced a $300 million equity investment from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Natixis.
  • CapsoVision Inc (NYSE:CV) gained 11.6% to $14.39.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) gained 9.5% to $4.52.
  • Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (NASDAQ:FBYD) jumped 9.4% to $18.35. Falcon’s Beyond Global recently announced filing of a $100 million mixed shelf offering.
  • BIOAGE Labs Inc (NASDAQ:BIOA) jumped 8.8% to $14.37.
  • Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) gained 8.6% to $29.81.
  • UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) jumped 7.9% to $17.23 after it was announced that it will replace Synovus Financial in the S&P MidCap 400.
  • Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) rose 6.8% to $6.83. Immuneering announced that it would provide an update on 12-month overall survival from its ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial of atebimetinib + mGnP in first-line pancreatic cancer patients, on January 7, 2026.
  • Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) gained 4.7% to $60.03 as investors weighed a notable insider purchase against ongoing concerns around tariffs, China demand, and a slower-than-expected turnaround.
  • Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) gained 3.5% to $286.01.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

AGIO Logo
AGIOAgios Pharmaceuticals Inc
$29.3019.2%
Overview
BIOA Logo
BIOABioage Labs Inc
$14.348.55%
CNCK Logo
CNCKCoincheck Group NV
$2.8812.5%
CV Logo
CVCapsoVision Inc
$14.7314.2%
DVAX Logo
DVAXDynavax Technologies Corp
$15.4438.7%
EWTX Logo
EWTXEdgewise Therapeutics Inc
$27.0424.4%
FBYD Logo
FBYDFalcons Beyond Global Inc
$18.359.42%
IMRX Logo
IMRXImmuneering Corp
$6.826.73%
KOD Logo
KODKodiak Sciences Inc
$29.778.45%
MU Logo
MUMicron Technology Inc
$287.223.96%
NKE Logo
NKENike Inc
$60.184.95%
OMER Logo
OMEROmeros Corp
$14.9170.4%
PATH Logo
PATHUiPath Inc
$17.187.61%
PSNY Logo
PSNYPolestar Automotive Holding UK PLC
$16.9912.3%
SNY Logo
SNYSanofi SA
$48.410.19%
TVTX Logo
TVTXTravere Therapeutics Inc
$40.5914.8%
UP Logo
UPWheels Up Experience Inc
$0.726715.4%
XFOR Logo
XFORX4 Pharmaceuticals Inc
$4.539.95%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved