Dynavax Technologies, Omeros, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Nike And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 200 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after Sanofi SA (NASDAQ:SNY) agreed to acquire the company for $15.50 per share in cash, reflecting a total equity value of approximately $2.2 billion.

The acquisition augments Sanofi's presence in adult immunization.

Dynavax shares jumped 38.6% to $15.44 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) shares jumped 66.8% to $14.60 after the FDA approved YARTEMLEA to treat hematopoietic stem cell transplant–associated thrombotic microangiopathy.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) gained 23.8% to $26.94. Edgewise Therapeutics on Wednesday shared updates from the ongoing CIRRUS-HCM Phase 2 trial of EDG-7500.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) surged 17.9% to $29.00 after the company announced the FDA approved AQVESME for the treatment of anemia in adults with alpha- or beta-thalassemia. An exect announced AQVESME will be introduce at approximately $425,000 per patient per year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) gained 14.8% to $0.73.

Travere Therapeutics In c (NASDAQ:TVTX) gained 14.3% to $40.41.

Coincheck Group NV (NASDAQ:CNCK) surged 12.5% to $2.88.

Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (NASDAQ:PSNY) jumped 11.8% to $16.92. Polestar Automotive recently announced a $300 million equity investment from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Natixis.

CapsoVision Inc (NYSE:CV) gained 11.6% to $14.39.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) gained 9.5% to $4.52.

Falcon's Beyond Global In c (NASDAQ:FBYD) jumped 9.4% to $18.35. Falcon's Beyond Global recently announced filing of a $100 million mixed shelf offering.

BIOAGE Labs Inc (NASDAQ:BIOA) jumped 8.8% to $14.37.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) gained 8.6% to $29.81.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) jumped 7.9% to $17.23 after it was announced that it will replace Synovus Financial in the S&P MidCap 400.

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) rose 6.8% to $6.83. Immuneering announced that it would provide an update on 12-month overall survival from its ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial of atebimetinib + mGnP in first-line pancreatic cancer patients, on January 7, 2026.

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) gained 4.7% to $60.03 as investors weighed a notable insider purchase against ongoing concerns around tariffs, China demand, and a slower-than-expected turnaround.

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) gained 3.5% to $286.01.

