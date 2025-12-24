Why Multi Ways Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 60%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MWG) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company released its first-half 2025 financial results.

The Singapore-based company reported net revenue of $26.44 million for the six months ended June 30, up 87.65% from $14.09 million in the same period last year.

Multi Ways Holdings shares jumped 59.6% to $0.40 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) surged 62.1% to $3.21 in pre-market trading. Indaptus disclosed in a Form 8-K filing, which is used to report significant unscheduled corporate changes, that investor David E. Lazar purchased 300,000 shares of Series AA Preferred Stock and 700,000 shares of Series AAA Preferred Stock at $6.00 per share on Monday, generating aggregate gross proceeds of $6 million.

X3 Holdings Co Ltd (NASDAQ:XTKG) rose 43.5% to $0.24 in pre-market trading after dipping 90% on Tuesday.

Northann Corp (NYSE:NCL) rose 38.8% to $0.24 in pre-market trading. Northann shares fell 34% on Tuesday after the company engaged Linkun Investment and Lu Wang for strategic planning advisory services related to its business development.

Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) gained 37.7% to $15.33 in pre-market trading after Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) agreed to buy the company at $15.50 per share valuing the company at $2.2 billion.

Starfighters Space Inc (NYSE:FJET) shares jumped 18.2% to $15.30 in pre-market trading after dipping 59% on Tuesday amid post-IPO volatility.

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) rose 17% to $1.93 in pre-market trading. Sidus Space shares fell 28% on Tuesday after the company announced the pricing of its $25 million offering of 19,230,800 shares at $1.30 per share.

Functional Brands Inc (NASDAQ:MEHA) gained 13.5% to $0.25 in pre-market after declining 4% on Tuesday.

Skye Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:SKYE) gained 11.9% to $0.95 in pre-market trading. Skye Bioscience entered into non-exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement with Halozyme for Subcutaneous Nimacimab using ENHANZE Technology.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) rose 8.7% to $17.35 in pre-market trading after it was announced that the company will join the S&P Midcap 400.

Losers

Picocela Inc (NASDAQ:PCLA) fell 26.1% to $0.27 in pre-market trading after jumping 192% on Tuesday.

Can Fite Biopharma (NYSE:CANF) fell 25% to $0.18 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a 1-for-3,000 reverse share split.

FBS Global Ltd (NASDAQ:FBGL) tumbled 12% to $0.88 in pre-market trading.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) fell 11.8% to $0.71 in pre-market trading. Femasys filed prospectus for offer, sale of shares in $9.8 million common stock offering.

Coincheck Group NV (NASDAQ:CNCK) declined 10.9% to $2.28 in pre-market trading

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) fell 9.5% to $0.21 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 1-for-10 reverse split.

Haoxin Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:HXHX) dipped 9.3% to $0.79 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 32% on Tuesday.

EUDA Health Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EUDA) shares dipped 8.3% to $1.75 in pre-market trading. EUDA Health shares jumped 41% on Tuesday after the company unveiled a comprehensive stem cell therapy platform and established its first clinic in Shenzhen, China.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) dipped 7.6% to $4.67 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Tuesday.

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) fell 5.3% to $0.82 in pre-market trading after declining 28% on Tuesday. The company announced a planned joint venture with Choo Choo Express to develop 50-mw data center campus in Nevada.

