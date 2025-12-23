Indaptus Therapeutics, Uipath, Trinity Biotech, Sable Offshore And McDonald's: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Major U.S. stock indices closed higher Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.16% at 48,442.41, the S&P 500 advancing 0.46% to 6,909.79, and the Nasdaq climbing 0.57% to 23,561.84.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP)

Indaptus stock declined by 2.46% to close at $1.98, with an intraday high of $2.05 and a low of $1.92. The stock’s 52-week range is $47.60 to $1.66. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up 64.65% to $3.26.

Indaptus entered into a securities purchase agreement on Dec. 22, 2025, under which investor David E. Lazar bought 1 million shares of convertible preferred stock for $6.0 million in gross proceeds, according to a SEC filing. The Series AA and Series AAA preferred shares were convertible into a combined 111 million shares of common stock, subject to shareholder approval, and the deal closed on Dec. 23, 2025. The

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath shares fell 4.43%, closing at $15.96, with a high of $16.66 and a low of $15.68. The stock’s 52-week range is $19.84 to $9.38. The stock rose 6.8% to $17.05 in the after-hours trading.

The company gained attention after it was announced that UiPath will join the S&P MidCap 400, replacing Synovus Financial Corp. This change will take effect before the market opens on January 2, 2026.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech’s stock surged 43.50% to $1.28, reaching an intraday high of $1.75 and a low of $1.18. The 52-week range is $3.44 to $0.48. Trinity Biotech shares rose 4.7% to $1.34 in extended trading.

The stock soared after the company announced a significant HIV testing order and new balance-sheet restructuring efforts. These developments were seen as positive indicators of stabilizing demand and improved financial footing, providing stronger revenue visibility.

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Sable Offshore saw its shares rise by 36.32%, closing at $10.36, with a high of $10.77 and a low of $7.90. The stock’s 52-week range is $35 to $3.72.

The company announced that the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration approved restart plans for the Las Flores Pipeline system. This approval followed a field inspection and discussions on safety procedures, marking a significant step forward for the company.

McDonald’s stock decreased by 1.70% to $310.84, with a high of $314.12 and a low of $310.63. The 52-week range is $326.32 to $276.53. T

he fast-food giant, along with Coca-Cola and Yum Brands, recently experienced a Golden Cross, a technical pattern indicating a potential shift in long-term momentum. This pattern often signals a positive change in stock movement, drawing attention to stability and pricing power.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate McDonald’s stock has a Value in the 15th percentile. Here is how it ranks against other fast-food plays like Yum Brands.

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Photo Courtesy: Trismegist san on Shutterstock.com

Read Next: