Rivian's Solar Truck Add-On Highlights A Bigger EV Shift, Says Worksport CEO—What It Could Mean For Thematic ETFs

Steven Rossi, CEO of EV accessories maker Worksport, says pickup trucks are increasingly being viewed not just as transportation, but as mobile energy assets. This shift could create new trade opportunities inside thematic ETFs tied to electrification, clean energy, and battery storage.

Worksport's newly launched SOLIS solar tonneau cover for Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) R1T, paired with its portable COR battery system, turns an electric pickup into a mobile power source. While the product is positioned as an EV accessory, Rossi argues the timing of the launch reflects deeper structural forces shaping energy use and vehicle design.

"The demand we're seeing so far has been exclusively structural," Rossi said. "The need for mobile truck-mounted green energy without exhaust, noise, fumes, or maintenance is ‘always,' not just ‘now.'"

That idea of vehicles generating and delivering energy wherever it is needed aligns with investment themes already present in several thematic ETFs. Funds focused on clean energy, electrification, and battery technology often hold exposure beyond automakers, including solar hardware manufacturers, energy-storage companies, and industrial suppliers that could benefit as vehicles take on expanded energy roles.

ETFs such as the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) and Invesco Solar ETF (NYSE:TAN) provide exposure to solar-related technologies, while the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE:LIT) and Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSE:BATT) track companies involved in energy storage, an increasingly important component as vehicles function as off-grid power sources.

Broader electrification funds like the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) already span multiple layers of the EV ecosystem, from components to enabling technologies.

Rossi sees this evolution extending well beyond consumer use cases. Fleets and commercial users, he said, are showing robust interest in mobile energy solutions that operate independently of the grid. "Consumers and fleets have a real need for mobile power where they are, which isn't always where the grid is," he said.

That shift also points toward vehicles becoming distributed energy assets rather than solely transportation tools. Rossi expects electrification to increasingly focus on mobile energy generation—not just drivetrains—especially as grid reliability concerns persist.

For investors, this dynamic could make distributed energy and energy-resilience themes more relevant within existing ETF structures, even if widespread adoption remains in the early stages.

While Worksport currently operates in the aftermarket, Rossi said interest from major OEMs has been strong, with potential for integration over time. He also sees future EV trucks combining off-grid plug-in power with passive battery charging through solar, potentially delivering incremental range without relying on charging infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Rossi pointed to OEM partnerships, large fleet contracts, and major retail distribution as key adoption inflection points over the next 12–24 months. Advances in solar efficiency and battery density, he added, could significantly increase power output without changing vehicle form factors.

As EV innovation increasingly blurs the line between transportation and energy infrastructure, thematic ETFs may already offer indirect exposure to that transition, suggesting the EV investment narrative is expanding beyond cars alone.

Image: Shutterstock