This Blacksky Technology Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader initiated coverage on Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10. Invivyd shares closed at $2.30 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Farzin Haque initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLMD) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9. Relmada Therapeutics shares closed at $4.35 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jones Trading analyst Soumit Roy initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $7. Context Therapeutics shares closed at $1.27 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Blacksky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $23. BlackSky Technology shares closed at $19.25 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS analyst Alex Fuhrman initiated coverage on AirJoule Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AIRJ) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $7. AirJoule Technologies shares closed at $3.35 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
