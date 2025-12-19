This AeroVironment Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis initiated coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25. Capital Clean Energy shares closed at $21.32 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Michael Leshock initiated coverage on AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $285. AeroVironment shares closed at $230.69 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Bob Huang initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $300. Arthur J. Gallagher shares closed at $252.64 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Matthew Hurwit initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $75. Walker & Dunlop shares closed at $61.63 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Tessa Romero initiated coverage on Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $38. Oculis Holding shares closed at $19.48 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
