AeroVironment logo on smartphone against a financial chart background
December 19, 2025 8:02 AM 2 min read

This AeroVironment Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis initiated coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25. Capital Clean Energy shares closed at $21.32 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Michael Leshock initiated coverage on AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $285. AeroVironment shares closed at $230.69 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Bob Huang initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $300. Arthur J. Gallagher shares closed at $252.64 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Matthew Hurwit initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $75. Walker & Dunlop shares closed at $61.63 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Tessa Romero initiated coverage on Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $38. Oculis Holding shares closed at $19.48 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying AVAV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

AJG Logo
AJGArthur J. Gallagher & Co
$254.140.59%
Overview
AVAV Logo
AVAVAeroVironment Inc
$234.001.43%
CCEC Logo
CCECCapital Clean Energy Carriers Corp
$21.430.49%
OCS Logo
OCSOculis Holding AG
$20.706.26%
WD Logo
WDWalker & Dunlop Inc
$61.63-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved