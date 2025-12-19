Nike brand retail shop in the large shopping mall
December 19, 2025 2:57 AM 2 min read

Nike, FedEx And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report quarterly earnings at 44 cents per share on revenue of $2.99 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Conagra shares gained 0.3% to $17.85 in after-hours trading.
  • Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter, but posted a decline in gross margins for the second straight quarter. Nike posted second-quarter revenue of $12.43 billion, beating analyst estimates of $12.22 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings of 53 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 38 cents per share. Nike shares dipped 10.8% to $58.57 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion. The company will release quarterly earnings before the markets open. Paychex shares fell 0.5% to $113.69 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) posted upbeat financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and raised its FY2026 guidance. FedEx now expects revenue to be up 5% to 6% in fiscal 2026, versus prior guidance for growth of 4% to 6%. The company also reaffirmed plans for permanent cost reductions of $1 billion from structural cost reductions and the advancement of Network 2.0. FedEx shares rose 0.1% to $287.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) to post quarterly earnings at 25 cents per share on revenue of $6.37 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares rose 0.5% to $28.49 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock

NKE Logo
NKENike Inc
$58.57-10.8%
Overview
CAG Logo
CAGConagra Brands Inc
$17.850.28%
CCL Logo
CCLCarnival Corp
$28.490.53%
FDX Logo
FDXFedEx Corp
$287.500.13%
PAYX Logo
PAYXPaychex Inc
$113.69-0.48%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved