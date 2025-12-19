Nike, FedEx And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report quarterly earnings at 44 cents per share on revenue of $2.99 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Conagra shares gained 0.3% to $17.85 in after-hours trading.

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter, but posted a decline in gross margins for the second straight quarter. Nike posted second-quarter revenue of $12.43 billion, beating analyst estimates of $12.22 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings of 53 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 38 cents per share. Nike shares dipped 10.8% to $58.57 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE:NKE) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter, but posted a decline in gross margins for the second straight quarter. Nike posted second-quarter revenue of $12.43 billion, beating analyst estimates of $12.22 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings of 53 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 38 cents per share. Nike shares dipped 10.8% to $58.57 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion. The company will release quarterly earnings before the markets open. Paychex shares fell 0.5% to $113.69 in after-hours trading.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) posted upbeat financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and raised its FY2026 guidance. FedEx now expects revenue to be up 5% to 6% in fiscal 2026, versus prior guidance for growth of 4% to 6%. The company also reaffirmed plans for permanent cost reductions of $1 billion from structural cost reductions and the advancement of Network 2.0. FedEx shares rose 0.1% to $287.50 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE:FDX) posted upbeat financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and raised its FY2026 guidance. FedEx now expects revenue to be up 5% to 6% in fiscal 2026, versus prior guidance for growth of 4% to 6%. The company also reaffirmed plans for permanent cost reductions of $1 billion from structural cost reductions and the advancement of Network 2.0. FedEx shares rose 0.1% to $287.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) to post quarterly earnings at 25 cents per share on revenue of $6.37 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares rose 0.5% to $28.49 in after-hours trading.

