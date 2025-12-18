Investor Says He 'Doubled' His Savings After Using ChatGPT in Stock Research – Shares Top 5 Stock Picks

Retail investors are increasingly using AI models and chatbots to find winning trades and beat the market. The use of AI tools to build stock portfolios has increased 46% year over year among retail investors, according to a survey by broker eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR) released in October.

In September, an investor on Reddit said he used ChatGPT for stock research and built a portfolio that delivered strong returns over a period of three months.

"I asked it to do a deep dive on 5 penny stocks that are most likely to return 10x value over the next 7-10 years," the Redditor said. "On average, across these five stocks, I doubled some of my savings in three months."

Let's break down the stocks in the portfolio.

Bitfarms

Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure company Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) posted a 178% gain over three months for the Redditor. The stock is up about 50% so far in 2025. Bitfarms shares fell in November after the company posted lower-than-expected third-quarter results. The company is pivoting away from Bitcoin mining toward energy and digital infrastructure.

Tilray Brands

Cannabis company Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) was among the top performers for the Redditor during the three-month period through Sept. 13. The stock is up 35% over the past month amid reports that President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order that could potentially ease restrictions on marijuana's medical use and research. In October, the company beat Wall Street estimates for its fiscal first-quarter revenue as cannabis sales rose 5% year over year.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is a Canadian mining company working on large-scale lithium projects in North America. The stock is up 56% so far this year.

Lithium Americas shares jumped in November along with peers after China's Ganfeng Lithium Chair Li Liangbin said lithium demand could increase by 30% or 40% in 2026.

Solid Power

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) makes solid-state battery technologies for electric vehicles. The stock has gained about 123% so far this year. In November, the company posted third-quarter results that came in ahead of Wall Street estimates.

Geron

California-based biotechnology company Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) was a loser in the portfolio, falling 15% in three months through Sept. 13. The stock is down 62% so far this year.

