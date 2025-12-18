These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On General Mills After Q2 Results

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook on Wednesday.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.10, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.03. Quarterly sales of $4.86 billion (down 7% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $4.781 billion.

“Our team continued to execute exceptionally well in a volatile operating environment, delivering results ahead of our expectations in the second quarter,” said General Mills Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harmening. “Our investments in remarkability are working, helping restore organic volume growth in North America Retail this quarter and driving strong competitiveness across each of our segments. With improved momentum in the first half and confidence in our plans to drive further improvement in the rest of the year, we are reaffirming our full-year fiscal 2026 outlook.”

General Mills shares gained 0.4% to trade at $48.83 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on General Mills following earnings announcement.

Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard maintained General Mills with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $55 to $54.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $50 to $51.

