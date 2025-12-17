Logo of American lawn mower business The Toro Company in front of business website.
December 17, 2025 10:07 AM 3 min read

Toro, DBV Technologies, Udemy, ABM Industries And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 150 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) rose sharply during Wednesday's session following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Toro reported quarterly earnings of 91 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 87 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.066 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.048 billion.

Toro jumped 7% to $77.82 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • DBV Technologies SA – ADR (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares jumped 35.5% to $24.36 after the company announced topline results from the Phase 3 VITESSE trial met its primary endpoint.
  • Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) gained 26.5% to $6.79. Coursera signed an all-stock merger agreement with Udemy.
  • Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) jumped 16.7% to $28.16. Kodiak Sciences announced pricing of upsized public offering of common stock.
  • Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) gained 16.3% to $42.88 after the company announced a partnership with Anthropic and Fluidstack to accelerate the deployment of hyperscale AI infrastructure in the United States. Also, the company signed a 15-year $7.0 billion lease with Fluidstack for 245 megawatts of IT capacity at its River Bend data center campus in Louisiana.
  • Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) gained 16.2% to $2.13. Shares of cannabis-linked stocks traded higher following reports suggesting President Trump will sign an executive order that will reclassify marijuana to a Schedule III drug.
  • Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) jumped 15.8% to $25.34.
  • Sigma Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:SGML) rose 15.6% to $11.83. Shares of lithium-related stocks traded higher after the Bureau of Natural Resources of Yichun announced plans to cancel 27 mining permits.
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) gained 13.2% to $4.76 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $10 to $11.
  • Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) surged 13.2% to $11.21 after the company announced it will be acquired by UWM Holdings.
  • BGM Group Ltd (NASDAQ:BGM) rose 11.7% to $5.60.
  • AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) jumped 10.5% to $14.36.
  • Quantumscape Corp (NYSE:QS) gained 7.7% to $11.66 after it announced it had capped its 2025 commercial roadmap by signing a joint development agreement with a new automotive OEM customer, a top-10 global automaker.
  • Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) gained 7% to $227.50 as the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
  • ABM Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM) jumped 6.8% to $48.87 following upbeat quarterly sales.
  • Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) gained 6.5% to $3.16.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

ABM Logo
ABMABM Industries Inc
$49.007.13%
Overview
AXTI Logo
AXTIAXT Inc
$14.068.19%
BGM Logo
BGMBGM Group Ltd
$5.6011.8%
CGC Logo
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$2.0914.2%
DBVT Logo
DBVTDBV Technologies SA
$24.4536.0%
HUT Logo
HUTHut 8 Corp
$43.6718.5%
JBL Logo
JBLJabil Inc
$230.668.52%
KOD Logo
KODKodiak Sciences Inc
$28.3617.5%
QS Logo
QSQuantumScape Corp
$11.516.04%
QURE Logo
QUREuniQure NV
$25.2015.1%
RXRX Logo
RXRXRecursion Pharmaceuticals Inc
$4.7112.1%
RZLV Logo
RZLVRezolve AI PLC
$2.94-1.18%
SGML Logo
SGMLSigma Lithium Corp
$11.5212.6%
TTC Logo
TTCThe Toro Co
$78.498.04%
TWO Logo
TWOTwo Harbors Investment Corp
$11.1012.0%
UDMY Logo
UDMYUdemy Inc
$6.9128.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved