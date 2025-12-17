Toro, DBV Technologies, Udemy, ABM Industries And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 150 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) rose sharply during Wednesday's session following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Toro reported quarterly earnings of 91 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 87 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.066 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.048 billion.

Toro jumped 7% to $77.82 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

DBV Technologies SA – ADR (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares jumped 35.5% to $24.36 after the company announced topline results from the Phase 3 VITESSE trial met its primary endpoint.

