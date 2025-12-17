Apple To Rally Around 15%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Morgan Stanley cut Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) price target from $171 to $159. Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Overweight rating. Arista shares closed at $126.13 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Argus Research slashed the price target for Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) from $212 to $205. Argus Research analyst Kevin Heal maintained a Buy rating. Marketaxess shares closed at $179.47 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan cut Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) price target from $85 to $75. JP Morgan analyst Brian Essex downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. Fortinet shares closed at $82.47 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) from $156 to $179. Jefferies analyst Kaumil Gajrawala upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Procter & Gamble shares closed at $145.21 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital raised the price target for Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) from $145 to $170. RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. Airbnb shares closed at $132.01 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho increased Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) price target from $205 to $245. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Neutral rating. Applied Materials shares settled at $258.84 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel cut Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) price target from $137 to $126. Stifel analyst David Grossman maintained a Hold rating. Paychex shares closed at $115.22 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) price target from $305 to $315. Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring maintained an Overweight rating. Apple shares closed at $274.61 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group increased the price target for Gap Inc (NYSE:GAP) from $26 to $32. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Gap shares settled at $27.06 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) price target from $58 to $72. Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Rollins shares closed at $59.46 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
