Tilray Brands, Pfizer, Netflix, Lennar Corp. And Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

The U.S. labor market showed further signs of cooling in November as nonfarm payrolls rose by 64,000, only modestly above expectations but still weak by historical standards, while the unemployment rate unexpectedly climbed to 4.6%,

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 48,114.26, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.2% to 6,800.26. The Nasdaq rose 0.2% to 23,111.46.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Brands jumped 27.54% to close at $13.94, after trading between an intraday low of $10.50 and a high of $14.55; the cannabis producer now sits well below its 52-week peak of $23.20 but above its 52-week low of $3.51.

The marijuana company extended a multi-session rally as speculation about potential U.S. cannabis reclassification intensified following comments from President Donald Trump, who said he is "very strongly" considering an executive order to move marijuana to Schedule III, and bullish remarks from CEO Irwin Simon added fuel to the upbeat technical setup in the stock.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer stock fell 3.48% on the day, finishing at $25.53 after moving between an intraday low of $24.92 and a high of $26.51; shares remain below their 52-week high of $27.69 but above the 52-week low of $20.92.

The pharmaceutical heavyweight slipped after issuing a cautious longer-term outlook, as a new 2026 forecast pointed to slower growth amid fading COVID-19 revenues and looming losses of exclusivity, even as CEO Albert Bourla highlighted cost cuts and a focused R&D pipeline aimed at supporting post-LOE growth.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) added 0.85% to close at $94.57, trading between an intraday low of $93.32 and a high of $94.93; the streaming giant remains below its 52-week high of $134.12 but comfortably above its 52-week low of $82.11.

The entertainment platform drew fresh interest after announcing a podcast partnership with iHeartMedia, a move that underscores Netflix's push to broaden its audio and content ecosystem and deepen engagement beyond traditional video streaming.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) slipped 1.80% to settle at $117.57, having traded as high as $120.82 and as low as $116.70 during the session; the homebuilder's shares sit below their 52-week high of $153.48 but above the 52-week low of $98.42. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 4.2% to $112.60.

Lennar reported fourth-quarter revenue of $9.37 billion, beating estimates, but adjusted earnings of $2.03 per share missed expectations as home sales revenue fell 7% to $8.9 billion. New orders rose 18% year over year to 20,018 homes and deliveries increased 4% to 23,034, though affordability pressures and weak consumer confidence weighed on results. The company ended the quarter with a backlog of 13,936 homes valued at about $5.2 billion. Looking ahead, Lennar guided for lower average selling prices and softer deliveries in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, reflecting continued housing market challenges.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) climbed 3.07% to close at $489.88, notching an intraday high of $491.50 and a low of $465.83; shares now trade at a fresh 52-week—and record—high of $491.50, far above the 52-week low of $214.25.

The electric-vehicle and AI-focused company extended its breakout as enthusiasm around autonomy, robotics and software intensified, with a recent surge in interest in its robotaxi program and Optimus humanoid robots and bullish commentary from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives helping to fuel expectations that 2026 could be a "monster year" for the automaker-turned-technology powerhouse.

