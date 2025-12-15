'We Did Do Our Homework. We're Smart People,' Says Retiree — But Their Florida Builder Collapsed, Leaving Dream Homes Unfinished and Savings Drained

For many Americans, retiring in Florida isn't just a dream — it's part of the plan. Sunshine, no state income tax, and the promise of a peaceful waterfront home attract thousands of retirees every year hoping to enjoy the rewards of a lifetime of work.

But an investigation by Newsweek in November revealed how that dream transformed into a financial crisis for dozens of families who trusted a once‑respected builder with their life savings.

According to the outlet, Beattie Development — led by longtime Florida builder Paul Beattie — accepted millions from retirees eager to build custom homes. Many sold their homes in other states, moved belongings into storage, and signed contracts with certainty after hearing glowing recommendations and seeing awards Beattie had earned in the local building community.

Then construction slowed. In some cases, it never began.

Matt and Kristen Kramer, who had planned to move in within 10 to 11 months, said a full year passed and the builder still hadn't broken ground.

The delays began in 2022. Buyers say they were repeatedly told not to visit construction sites as the company blamed setbacks on Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts. By the time many returned, they discovered Beattie Development had entered liquidation — the state‑run process used when a company collapses financially — leaving them without finished homes and without the money they had already paid.

According to WINK News in 2024, court documents show that Beattie Development owed more than $11.5 million in debt.

Homeowners were informed they would receive restitution of just $240.36 — later doubled — a figure people described as insulting given their losses.

Among those affected were John and Mary Ann Fitzgerald, ranchers who had spent decades building toward a Florida retirement.

"Not only did the builder abandon us, taking all of our life savings," Mary Ann Fitzgerald told Newsweek, "but the lack of action by our elected officials and law enforcement forced us to take out a loan to finish the home on our own."

Others, like the Kramers, say their timeline for leaving work has shifted dramatically. "Our liquid savings are gone," Kristen Kramer said. "It probably put us another two or three years behind in terms of retiring."

What stings most, many say, is hearing that they failed to protect themselves.

These families weren't reckless. Many had thoroughly vetted the builder, read online reviews, spoken with previous clients, and researched his standing in the community. "People will say to us, ‘Well, you should have done your homework,'" Kramer said. "But we did do our homework. We're smart people. But there was no way to know."

So how does something like this happen—and what can actually prevent it?

In theory, protections do exist. Escrow-controlled payment structures, where funds are only released upon completion of verified construction milestones, can reduce risk. Independent inspectors and third-party project managers can keep contractors accountable. Contracts should also include lien waiver requirements to protect homeowners from subcontractor disputes.

But once a builder collapses financially—especially in cases where deposits are not secured in escrow or misused—homeowners often have limited recourse. Lawsuits are slow. Payouts in liquidation are minimal. Lenders may freeze remaining construction funds, leaving borrowers unable to finish the build without additional capital. In some cases, even if the builder is stripped of a license, there's no guarantee of criminal accountability unless fraud can be clearly proven.

Many of the homeowners caught in the Beattie collapse were retired or close to it, making it even harder to recoup losses through traditional means. Some dipped into inheritances, retirement accounts, or took on new loans to complete the projects themselves.

For others approaching retirement and looking to build or invest in property, this story is a cautionary tale—one that's prompting many to rethink how they approach real estate entirely. For those who still want exposure to the housing market but without the risk of managing a construction project, platforms like Arrived allow investors to buy fractional shares of income-generating rental properties in established markets. It's not a replacement for a dream home, but it's one way to stay in the game—earning passive income from real estate without betting your future on a single build.

The homes in Cape Coral were eventually finished, but only because families paid again to complete them. For many, retirement was delayed. For others, the trust that once defined their biggest investment has been permanently shaken. There's no blueprint for rebuilding that.

