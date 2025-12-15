Argenx, Navan And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HYFT) to report a quarterly loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $4.00 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. MindWalk Holdings shares fell 5.4% to close at $1.77 on Friday.

(NASDAQ:ARGX) disclosed that it has discontinued Phase 3 UplighTED studies of Efgartigimod SC in thyroid eye disease after futility review. Argenx shares fell 1.3% to close at $877.94 on Friday. Analysts are expecting Navan Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN) to post a quarterly loss of 25 cents per share on revenue of $182.04 million. The company will release quarterly earnings after the markets close. Navan shares gained 4.53% to $14.55 on Friday.

AMREP Corp. (NYSE:AXR) reported downbeat results for the second quarter on Friday. The company posted quarterly earnings of 22 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 44 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $9.398 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $14.970 million. Amrep shares fell 4.1% to close at $20.16 on Friday.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock