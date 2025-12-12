LNG Week 50: Record 183 BCF Draw Signals Tightest Start To Winter In Years

Natural gas entered Week 50 with a historic shift, as the EIA reports a record 183 BCF storage withdrawal for Week 49 (December 5), crushing the 5-year average draw of -72 BCF and leaving inventories at 3,740 BCF-34 BCF below 2024 but still 56 BCF above the median. Cold weather and peak LNG exports earlier drove January futures above $5/MMBtu, but softening forecasts for mid-December have triggered profit-taking, easing near-term prices while 2026-27 contracts hold above the interquartile range.

Current LNG prices compared to price dispersion 10 days before expiration by month since 2010

The graph constructed and based on an analysis of data from Bloomberg and EIA.

Last week, cold weather and record LNG flows provided strong support for prices. The situation has now evolved, with signs of a correction due to profit-taking and a softening of weather forecasts for the second half of December. However, fundamental drivers (a prolonged cold spell in key regions, peak LNG exports, and growing demand from the energy sector) remain in place and are keeping 2026 and 2027 contract prices above the interquartile range.

Forward curve compared to 2020-2025

The shape of the 2025 forward curve on nearby contracts is once again approaching the 2023–2024 ranges. Despite high volatility on nearby contracts, contracts with delivery in two years and beyond continue to show clear price stabilization at historically stable levels.

Current LNG stocks and forecast for next week compared to 2020-2024

According to the forecast for week 49 (EIA report dated December 5), gas reserves in underground storage facilities will decrease by a record 183 BCF, which is 111 BCF below the average for the past five years. At the same time, reserves will reach 3,740 BCF, which is 34 BCF lower than in 2024, but 56 BCF higher than the five-year average.

HDD+CDD based on current NOAA data and forecast for the next two weeks compared to 1994-2024

Currently, the total HDD + CDD (heating and cooling degree days) indicators for all climatic regions of the United States are within the moderate range relative to the 30-year climate norm. According to meteorological model forecasts, degree days are expected to increase after December 11, reaching maximum levels by December 14-15, after which they will begin to decline, and by December 17-19, values may fall below seasonal norms.

HDD+CDD based on current NOAA data and forecast compared to 1994-2024 by region

As of December 10, another peak in degree days is expected in the coming week, with values exceeding the upper interquartile range in the central regions of EN, ES, WN, WS, and South Atlantic. After December 18, the weather is expected to stabilize and return to average levels and below.

Daily supply/demand difference compared to 2014-2024

On December 10, the difference between supply and demand in 2025 declines after abnormal growth and approaches the upper interquartile range for 2014–2024.

Number of days for delivery from warehouses

The graph shows the number of days of supply based solely on storage reserves, at current consumption levels. As of December 10, reserves are sufficient for approximately 27 days, which is three days less than in 2024, seven days below the average, and at the lower end of the 10-year range. With this level of reserves and consumption, even minor disruptions in production or spikes in demand could cause sharp price reactions, especially in late winter and early spring.

Filling level of European storage facilities

The overall fill rate of European gas storage facilities as of December 10 continues to decline and stands at 71.5% (-4.4% over the week), which is 10.5% below the average fill rate and 10% lower than last year.

Electricity generation by source

Compared to last week, gas generation in the US48 energy balance fell to 38.4% of the total (-5% over the week) on December 10, 2025. The share of nuclear generation remains around 18-19% and is below the 5-year low. The share of coal generation has grown and remains at an average of 19-20%. Share of wind (11.3%) and solar (4.0%) has increased slightly compared to last week.



*This analysis was conducted in cooperation with Anastasia Volkova, analyst of LSE.

