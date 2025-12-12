Google Unveils Gemini Deep Research The Same Day As OpenAI's GPT-5.2 Launch, Intensifying AI Face-Off

Alphabet’s Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) has launched an enhanced version of its research agent, Gemini Deep Research, which is designed to revolutionize the way AI is used for research and development.

New Gemini Agent Powers AI Research

On Thursday, Google unveiled a new and improved version of its research agent, Gemini Deep Research, which is based on the advanced Gemini 3 Pro model. Besides producing research reports, it also allows developers to integrate Google’s SATA-model research capabilities into their own applications.

The Gemini Deep Research tool is equipped to synthesize vast amounts of information and manage large context dumps in the prompt. Google states that its customers use this tool for various tasks, from due diligence to drug toxicity safety research.

Google will embed its new deep research agent across products like Search, Finance, the Gemini app, and NotebookLM, marking a shift toward AI-driven information retrieval. The tool is powered by Gemini 3 Pro, which Google describes as its most accurate model, designed to reduce hallucinations during complex research tasks.

OpenAI, Google Intensify AI Competition

The launch of the new Gemini Deep Research tool came the same day as OpenAI introduced its most advanced AI model, GPT-5.2, which it claimed to be the best offering yet for everyday professional use. The company also stated that the update improves spreadsheet creation, presentation building, image understanding, coding, and long-context comprehension.

After Anthropic and Google rolled out new models last month, OpenAI reportedly declared a "code red," shifting resources toward upgrading ChatGPT and putting other projects on hold. This move by Google is likely to intensify the competition between the two tech giants in the AI space.

Earlier in December, CNBC commentator Jim Cramer predicted that OpenAI could fall behind due to the recent advancements in AI technology, particularly the introduction of Google’s Gemini 3 AI model. Cramer suggested that this could lead to a surge of tens of millions of users to the Gemini 3 platform.

