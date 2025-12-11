Broadcom, Lululemon, Costco, RH, And Tilray: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

U.S. markets ended Thursday on a mixed note: the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.3% to 48,704.01, the S&P 500 inched up 0.2% to 6,901, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.26% to 23,593.85.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.

Broadcom’s stock closed at $406.37, down 1.60%, with an intraday high of $409.30 and a low of $394.19. The stock’s 52-week range is between $138.10 and $414.61. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 4.5% to $388.06.

Broadcom beat estimates in the fourth quarter with revenue of $18.02 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.95 per share. AI semiconductor revenue surged 74% year-over-year, lifting total revenue 28%. The company also issued upbeat first-quarter guidance, projecting about $19.1 billion in revenue and expecting AI chip sales to double.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon’s shares ended the day at $187.01, a slight decrease of 0.33%, with a high of $188.50 and a low of $182.04. The stock’s 52-week range spans from $159.25 to $423.32. Lululemon shares jumped 10.5% to $206.65 in extended trading.

Lululemon shares rose in after-hours trading after the company beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, reporting EPS of $2.59 and sales of $2.57 billion. The retailer also said longtime CEO Calvin McDonald will step down in early 2026, with the CFO and CCO serving as interim leaders. International growth remained strong, offsetting weakness in the Americas, and the board authorized an additional $1 billion for stock buybacks. Lululemon raised its full-year EPS and revenue guidance following the solid quarter.

See Also: Trump Says Inflation Is ‘Essentially Gone,’ But Warns Against Deflation: ‘You Gotta Be Careful’

Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco’s stock rose by 1.15% to close at $884.48, with an intraday high of $886 and a low of $872.55. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $1078.23 and $871.14, respectively.

Costco reported first-quarter revenue of $67.31 billion, slightly above expectations, while adjusted earnings reached $4.50 per share. Net sales rose 8.2% year-over-year and comparable sales increased 6.4%, with gains across the U.S., Canada and international markets. Membership fee revenue climbed to $1.33 billion compared to $1.17 billion a year earlier. The company ended the quarter with $16.22 billion in cash and continued operating 923 warehouses worldwide.

RH shares fell 2.38% to $153.31, with a high of $162 and a low of $151.71. The stock’s 52-week range is from $123.03 to $457.26. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 4.36% to $160.

RH reported mixed third-quarter results as earnings fell short at $1.71 per share, but revenue of $883.81 million came in slightly above expectations. Sales rose 9% year-over-year and 18% on a two-year basis, even as the CEO noted continued pressure from a historically weak housing market and tariff impacts. The company guided for softer fourth-quarter revenue between $869.27 million and $877.4 million, below analyst forecasts. RH shares still jumped nearly 10% in after-hours trading following the update.

Tilray’s stock climbed 2.06% to close at $8.43, with a high of $8.59 and a low of $8.08. The stock’s 52-week range is between $3.51 and $23.20. In the after-hours trading, the stock spiked 31.2% to $11.06.

Tilray Brands launched Redecan's first live-resin liquid diamond vape line in Canada, introducing 1g Amped 510 cartridges in Space Age CK and Blueberry DNTS. The products use an 80% Legit Live Resin and 20% Liquid Diamonds formulation to preserve full-spectrum cannabinoids and strain-specific terpenes while boosting intensity. Redecan also upgraded hardware with a medical-grade ceramic core and wide-body airflow design to deliver smoother draws and reduce clogging. The vapes are now available in Ontario and Alberta, with national rollout planned for early 2026, according to a press statement.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Broadcom has a value in the 4th percentile. Here is how it ranks against other AI hot stocks like Nvidia and AMD.

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Photo Courtesy: boyphare on Shutterstock.com

Read Next: