Ciena, Oracle And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Wall Street expects Ciena Corp. (NYSE:CIEN) to report quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share on revenue of $1.28 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Ciena shares rose 1.2% to $224.50 in after-hours trading.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) posted mixed second-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 after the market closed on Wednesday. Oracle reported second-quarter revenue of $16.06 billion, missing analyst estimates of $16.21 billion. The software giant said adjusted earnings grew 54% year-over-year to $2.26 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.64 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Oracle shares dipped 11.5% to $197.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $17.1491 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Broadcom shares fell 0.8% to $409.70 in after-hours trading.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Adobe also said it sees fiscal 2026 GAAP EPS of $17.90 to $18.10, versus the $16.56 analyst estimate. Adobe shares slipped 0.8% to $340.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) to post quarterly earnings at $4.28 per share on revenue of $67.17 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares gained 0.1% to $875.28 in after-hours trading.

