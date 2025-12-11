Oracle logo on building
December 11, 2025 3:17 AM 2 min read

Ciena, Oracle And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Ciena Corp. (NYSE:CIEN) to report quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share on revenue of $1.28 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Ciena shares rose 1.2% to $224.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) posted mixed second-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 after the market closed on Wednesday. Oracle reported second-quarter revenue of $16.06 billion, missing analyst estimates of $16.21 billion. The software giant said adjusted earnings grew 54% year-over-year to $2.26 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.64 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Oracle shares dipped 11.5% to $197.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $17.1491 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Broadcom shares fell 0.8% to $409.70 in after-hours trading.

  • Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Adobe also said it sees fiscal 2026 GAAP EPS of $17.90 to $18.10, versus the $16.56 analyst estimate. Adobe shares slipped 0.8% to $340.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) to post quarterly earnings at $4.28 per share on revenue of $67.17 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares gained 0.1% to $875.28 in after-hours trading.

