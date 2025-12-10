Closeup of ExxonMobil ground sign is seen in Irving, Texas.
Exxon Mobil To Rally More Than 15%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keybanc raised G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) price target from $33 to $35. Keybanc analyst Ashley Owens maintained an Overweight rating. G-III Apparel shares closed at $30.82 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target for The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) from $130 to $175. Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Middleby shares closed at $129.00 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) price target from $31 to $29. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Sanjay Sakhrani maintained a Market Perform rating. SLM shares closed at $26.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Susquehanna increased the price target for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) from $750 to $775. Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintained a Positive rating. GE Vernova shares closed at $625.30 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel raised the price target for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) from $40 to $45. Stifel analyst Parker Lane maintained a Buy rating. Braze shares closed at $30.65 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Bernstein cut The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) price target from $39 to $33. Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard maintained an Outperform rating. Campbell’s shares settled at $28.47 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital cut AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) price target from $4,600 to $4,400. BMO Capital analyst Tristan Thomas-Martin maintained an Outperform rating. AutoZone shares closed at $3,496.77 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) price target from $28 to $31. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns maintained a Buy rating. Nurix Therapeutics shares closed at $19.55 on Tuesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) from $135 to $137. Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott maintained an Overweight rating. Exxon Mobil shares settled at $118.25 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies boosted Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) price target from $70 to $78. Jefferies analyst Christopher LeFemina upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Commercial Metals shares closed at $66.18 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

