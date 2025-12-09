U.S. stocks were mixed as traders positioned ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting, with major indexes consolidating near recent highs after a strong year-end run for value names.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped almost 0.4% to 47,560.29, and the S&P 500 edged down 0.09% to 6,840.51. The Nasdaq inched up 0.1% to 23,576.48.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

GameStop stock slipped 1.03% to close at $23.11, trading between an intraday high of $24.00 and a low of $23.10, with the video game retailer now sitting between its 52-week range of $19.93 and $35.81. In the after-hours trading, the stock slipped nearly 5.7% to $21.80.

GameStop reported third-quarter revenue of $821 million, missing estimates and falling 4.5% year-over-year, while adjusted earnings of 24 cents beat expectations. Hardware and software sales declined, but collectibles jumped, and operating income swung to $41.3 million from a loss last year. The company ended the quarter with $8.8 billion in cash and securities, including $519.4 million in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , and again skipped an earnings call.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan shares fell 4.67% on the day, ending at $300.51 after moving between an intraday high of $318.80 and a low of $300.02, leaving the banking giant below its recent 52-week high of $322.25 but still well above a 52-week low of $202.16.

The move came as investors parsed how this week's rate decision could shape the bank's next growth phase, with JPMorgan's push into a vast security and resiliency initiative and expectations for renewed deal-making and capital markets activity drawing attention to how a potential Fed pivot might trade off between net interest margins and a rebound in fee-driven businesses.

AeroVironment eased 0.37% to finish at $281.42, after touching an intraday high of $291.50 and a low of $278.50, with shares consolidating well off a 52-week peak of $417.86 but still multiple times above a 52-week low of $102.25. The stock declined 3.9% to $270.50 in after-hours trading.

AeroVironment's second-quarter revenue rose to $472.5 million, beating estimates, but adjusted EPS came in at 44 cents, well below the expected 78 cents. The company cut its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook while slightly raising revenue guidance, sending shares lower in extended trading.

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

GE Vernova shares added 0.55% to close at $625.30, trading between $636.88 at the session high and $613.20 at the low, placing the newly public energy technology player closer to the upper end of its 52-week band between $252.25 and $677.29. In extended trading, the stock gained 6.3% to $664.50.

The stock has been buoyed by an upbeat multi-year investor update in which the company doubled its dividend, laid out revenue targets that stretch through 2028, and emphasized a growing backlog in gas turbines, grid solutions and related services as CEO Scott Strazik framed electrification, automation and advanced power equipment as the backbone of a long-cycle value creation story.

GE Vernova said its 2025 revenue outlook of $36–$37 billion is tracking toward the high end and issued 2026 guidance of $41–$ 42 billion. It now expects 2028 revenue to reach $52 billion, up from a prior $45 billion forecast. The company reported 18 GW of gas turbine contracts so far this quarter and projected its backlog to grow from $135 billion to $200 billion by 2028. It also raised its cumulative 2025–2028 free cash flow outlook to at least $22 billion. The board boosted the share buyback plan to $10 billion and declared a 50-cent quarterly dividend for early 2026.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel stock rose 1.43% to end at $27 after swinging between an intraday high of $28.21 and a low of $26.82, leaving the restaurant chain trading just above its 52-week low of $25.62 and far below a 52-week high of $71.93. The stock fell nearly 8% to $24.85 in the after-hours session.

The casual dining operator recently posted first-quarter results that missed on both revenue and adjusted earnings as comparable restaurant and retail sales declined. CEO Julie Masino pointed to menu, marketing and cost-saving initiatives following a controversial rebranding effort and reduced long-term guidance, traders appeared to be watching for signs that operational changes can eventually stabilize traffic and margins.

The company posted first-quarter revenue of $797.19 million and an adjusted loss of 74 cents per share, both missing expectations. Sales fell 5.7% from last year amid weaker restaurant and retail performance. The company cut its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $3.2–$3.3 billion and declared a 25-cent quarterly dividend.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that GameStop has a Value in the 56th percentile. Here is how the stock compares against other retail favorite stocks like AMC Entertainment.

