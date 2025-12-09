Academy Sports + Outdoors storefront under blue sky
December 9, 2025 12:00 PM 2 min read

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Tronox, STAAR Surgical And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NYSE:ASO) rose sharply during Tuesday's session following third-quarter results.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $1.06. Quarterly sales of $1.384 billion (+3.0% year over year) missed the Street view of $1.403 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors shares jumped 5% to $51.28 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) shares jumped 38% to $20.89 after the company announced it will go private in a $2.3 billion all-cash deal.
  • Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX) surged 25.2% to $9.93. Diginex posted H2 2025 revenue of $2 million.
  • Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX) gained 24.7% to $4.67 after the company announced it received coordinated, non-binding and conditional Letters of Support / Interest from Export Finance Australia and Export-Import Bank of the United States, respectively, for up to $600 million in limited or non-recourse financing to support the development of its rare earth supply chain.
  • Mama’s Creations Inc (NASDAQ:MAMA) jumped 18.3% to $13.23 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
  • STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) rose 13% to $26.58 after Alcon amended its merger agreement to acquire the company for $30.75 per share in cash.
  • Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT) gained 12.8% to $32.35. Telesat entered into a strategic partnership with Government of Canada and MDA Space to deliver next-generation military satellite communications solution.
  • CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL) rose 11.3% to $22.49 after the company announced it received FDA 510(k) clearance for its proprietary delirium monitoring solution.
  • Obook Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS) gained 10.8% to $7.99. OBOOK Holdings announced collaboration with Visa to launch OwlPay Cash app for remittances.
  • XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) jumped 10.1% to $33.57.
  • Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) gained 9.5% to $131.24. Teleflex announced the sale of Acute Care, Interventional Urology, and OEM businesses for $2.03 billion.
  • Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NXDR) gained 9.4% to $2.0350.
  • CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) rose 9.1% to $8.96.
  • Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) gained 7.8% to $35.13 after the company announced a contract with CMS to modernize identity verification on Medicare.gov beginning in early 2026.

Photo via Shutterstock

