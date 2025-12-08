Nvidia, AMD, Wave Life Sciences, Toll Brothers And Carvana: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Major U.S. indexes closed lower on Monday, with the Dow slipping 0.45% to 47,739.32, the S&P 500 easing 0.35% to 6,846.51, and the Nasdaq edging down 0.1% to 23,545.90.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nvidia’s shares rose by 1.73%, closing at $185.57. The stock reached an intraday high of $188 and a low of $182.40, with a 52-week range between $212.19 and $86.63. The stock gained 2.3% to $189.92 in after-hours trading.

Nvidia shares traded higher after reports said the White House would allow the export of H200 chips to China, reopening access to a key market. The move, expected to boost Nvidia's revenue, involves permitting exports of GPUs roughly 18 months behind its most advanced models. The decision reportedly has Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's support, though the agency reportedly declined to comment.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AMD’s stock increased by 1.44%, ending the day at $221.11. It hit an intraday high of $223.71 and a low of $218.36, with a 52-week high of $267.08 and a low of $76.48. The stock rose 1.8% to $225.12 in the after-hours trading.

U.S. chip stocks rose late Monday after President Donald Trump confirmed the U.S. will allow Nvidia to ship H200 chips to approved customers in China and other countries. He said the policy excludes more advanced Blackwell and future Rubin chips, which remain limited to U.S. buyers. The move is expected to reopen a major market for chipmakers, and shares of Nvidia, Intel and AMD all climbed in extended trading.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences saw a significant surge of 147.26%, closing at $18.52. The stock reached a high of $19.60 and a low of $12.72, with a 52-week range from $19.60 to $5.28. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 5% to $19.45.

Wave Life Sciences reported interim Phase 1 data showing that a single 240 mg dose of its investigational obesity therapy WVE-007 reduced visceral fat by 9.4% and total fat by 4.5% at three months, while increasing lean mass by 3.2%. The placebo group showed no meaningful changes. The drug also produced sustained reductions of over 75% in serum Activin E and was generally safe and well-tolerated up to 600 mg. Wave plans to release additional three- and six-month follow-ups across dosing cohorts through mid-2026 as it prepares for Phase 2 studies.

Toll Brothers’ shares fell by 1.97%, closing at $136.20. The stock’s intraday high was $139.60, with a low of $135.65, and its 52-week range is between $156.89 and $86.67. In the after-hours trading, the stock declined 3.7% to $131.10.

Toll Brothers' stock traded lower after the company beat revenue expectations but missed earnings estimates for the fourth quarter. EPS came in at $4.58 versus the $4.89 estimate, and backlog fell to $5.5 billion from $6.5 billion last year, signaling softer demand. The company also noted ongoing market softness and cautious buyer behavior, contributing to investor concerns despite steady deliveries and guidance for fiscal 2026.

Carvana’s stock jumped by 12.11%, closing at $447.98. It reached an intraday high of $456.97 and a low of $424.33, with a 52-week range from $456.97 to $148.25.

Carvana's upcoming entry into the S&P 500 sent the stock higher and delivered huge paper gains to Viking Global's Andreas Halvorsen and Coatue's Philippe Laffont. Both funds boosted their stakes in the third quarter at prices in the mid-$260s to high-$270s; with shares recently near $400, their combined unrealized gains reached roughly $540 million. The index inclusion will force passive funds to buy the stock, adding to momentum after a strong December rally and marking a striking turnaround from the bankruptcy worries that surrounded Carvana just 18 months ago.

Photo Courtesy: Golden Dayz on Shutterstock.com

