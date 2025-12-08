Paramount Skydance, Wave Life Sciences, Ocular Therapeutix, Carvana And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones falling more than 200 points on Monday.

Shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY) rose sharply during Monday's session after the company launched an all-cash tender offer to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) for $30 per share, valuing the company at $108.4 billion and including its Global Networks segment.

Paramount said it plans to create a scaled Hollywood leader by combining Paramount and Warner Bros.

Paramount Skydance shares jumped 9.8% to $14.68 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) shares jumped 129.1% to $17.16 after the company reported positive interim Phase 1 data showing its obesity drug WVE-007 delivered GLP-1-like fat loss at three months without muscle loss and was generally safe and well tolerated.

Structure Therapeutics Inc . (NASDAQ:GPCR) gained 100.5% to $69.30 after the company announced topline data from the ACCESS clinical program of aleniglipron for the treatment of people living with obesity and/or overweight with at least one weight related co-morbidity.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ:FULC) rose 62.3% to $14.44 after the company reported initial results from the 20 mg dose cohort of its Phase 1b PIONEER trial of Pociredir in sickle cell disease, showing a clear dose-response and robust fetal hemoglobin induction at week 6.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ:KYMR) shares gained 51.2% to $100.75 after the company reported its Broaden Phase 1B trial of KT-621 achieved deep STAT6 degradation across dose groups.

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) rose 29.2% to $29.89 after IBM agreed to acquire the company for $31 per share.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) gained 28.5% to $16.16 after the company announced plans to accelerate its NDA submission timeline for AXPAXLI in Wet AMD. HC Wainwright raised its price target on the stock from $19 to $21.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) gained 19.6% to $21.64 after the company announced new clinical data from the Company's ongoing Phase 1a/1b NX-5948-301 study of bexobrutineg in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ:CGEM) rose 15.6% to $12.25 after the company announced updated clinical data from its Phase 1 study of CLN-049 in patients with r/r AML and MDS, which will be presented at the ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) jumped 15.3% to $70.86 after the company announced that it has dosed the first subjects in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of ARO-MAPT.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ:DYN) rose 12.8% to $22.89 after the company said its registrational expansion cohort in the Phase 1/2 DELIVER trial met the primary endpoint for its Duchenne muscular dystrophy therapy.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) gained 11.6% to $446.29 after it was announced the company will join the S&P 500 on December 22, 2025.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc . (NASDAQ:PRAX) jumped 10.2% to $273.31 after multiple analyst firms raised their respective price targets on the stock.

Arcellx, Inc . (NASDAQ:ACLX) shares rose 8.3% to $75.32 after the company reported that Anito-Cel demonstrated a 96% overall response rate and 74% complete/sCR rate in the iMMagine-1 trial for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Flex Ltd . (NASDAQ:FLEX) gained 8.1% to $67.47.

Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM) gained 7.9% to $135.63 after the company was added to the S&P SmallCap 600.

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) rose 7.2% to $20.12.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) gained 6.5% to $39.78.

Photo via Shutterstock