How To Trade SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, TSLA Using Technical Analysis

Today's economic calendar is extremely light as markets look ahead to Wednesday's FOMC rate decision, which will dominate sentiment and positioning. At 11:00AM ET, traders will receive the NY Fed 1-Year Inflation Expectations for November, a metric that can influence short-term inflation expectations and rate path assumptions. At 11:30AM ET, the Treasury will conduct its 3 and 6 Month Bill Auction, followed by a 3 Year Note Auction at 1:00PM ET.

With minimal scheduled data and traders awaiting clarity from the Federal Reserve, markets may display choppy and irregular intraday movement. Expect liquidity to thin during the session, making order flow more sensitive to headlines or larger players repositioning ahead of Wednesday. Risk management should take priority today as volatility may appear suddenly without clear catalysts.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY begins the session at 686.50, where buyers will try to stabilize the tape ahead of the FOMC later this week. If they can firm up support at the open, a rotation into 687.60 may take shape, allowing bulls to test control. Strength above that level can open the door toward 688.75, and if momentum builds, SPY may extend into 689.90 with an outside chance of a push toward 691.05. Each lift higher would reflect traders continuing to position cautiously but constructively ahead of Wednesday's rate decision.

If SPY loses 686.50 early, sellers may lean into 685.35 as the first sign of pressure. A breakdown there can guide the tape into 684.20, where buyers will need to show up to avoid deeper downside. Failure to defend that zone may drag price into 683.00, and continued weakness could reach toward 681.85. That path lower would point to pre-FOMC de-risking and a market unwilling to carry excess exposure into Wednesday.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ opens at 627.00 with bulls attempting to keep momentum alive above this key mark. If they can maintain footing, a move into 628.10 may develop, followed by a possible push into 629.30 as tech leadership tries to reassert itself. Sustained strength could lift price toward 630.55, and if buyers stay active, a stretch into 631.75 is possible. These upside levels outline constructive sentiment as traders stay cautiously optimistic ahead of the Fed.

If QQQ slips under 627.00, sellers may drag price into 625.85. A break below this level can invite a move into 624.70, signaling fading demand. Continued pressure may pull QQQ into 623.55, and if weakness accelerates, a test of 622.40 may follow. Such action would reflect tightening risk appetite in mega-cap tech.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple starts the morning at 278.00, and bulls will want to defend this area strongly. A successful hold could lift the stock into 278.90. Continued traction may carry price into 279.75, and stronger follow-through might extend into 280.65. If buyers remain committed, Apple may stretch toward 281.55. These incremental moves higher would signal a steady attempt to regain upper support zones.

If Apple loses 278.00, sellers may press the stock toward 277.10. A break there can send price into 276.25. Persistent pressure may guide the tape toward 275.30, and if selling escalates, a deeper slide into 274.45 could unfold. This sequence would reveal hesitancy in the broader tech complex.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft begins the session at 484.00, where bulls will attempt to maintain control above a key short-term pivot. Holding that level may allow a push into 485.10, with further strength opening room toward 486.20. Should momentum remain steady, MSFT may travel into 487.35, and a firm tape may even invite a move toward 488.50. These levels represent areas where buyers may continue building structure after last week's resilience.

If MSFT moves below 484.00, sellers may guide the stock into 482.85. A loss of that level could bring 481.70 into view. Continued weakness may push Microsoft into 480.55, and an extended decline may reach 479.40. That path would align with cautious positioning ahead of the FOMC.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA opens at 183.00 with traders watching for signs of stabilization after recent volatility. If buyers can hold early, a move into 183.90 may form. Continued strength can lift price into 184.80, and if momentum builds, a rotation toward 185.75 is possible. Optimistic sentiment may even carry price into 186.65. These upside targets show where buyers may attempt to rebuild structure following last week's sharp moves.

If NVIDIA falls below 183.00, sellers could push into 182.05. Failure to defend that area may lead to a move into 181.10. Additional weakness can drag price toward 180.15, and if pressure persists, a slide into 179.20 may unfold. This behavior would reflect traders hesitating ahead of Wednesday's decision.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet starts at 320.00, and bulls will attempt to keep the stock anchored above this pivot. A lift into 321.00 may emerge if support holds. Continued momentum could take price into 322.00, with further strength driving a push toward 323.00. If buyers stay in control, GOOGL may stretch into 324.00. These levels outline the path for measured upside continuation.

If GOOGL loses 320.00, sellers may work price down into 318.95. A deeper move can carry the stock into 317.90. Continued pressure may drag GOOGL toward 316.85, and if weakness broadens, a move into 315.80 could develop. This progression would show a cooling risk environment across communication services.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens at 672.25, where buyers will try to establish early balance. If they succeed, META may rise into 674.15. Strength above that could spark a move into 676.00, followed by a potential lift toward 677.85. If momentum expands, META may press toward 679.75. Each upside level reflects buyers continuing to scale into strong relative strength names.

If META cannot hold 672.25, sellers may push into 670.40. A continued decline could carry price into 668.55. If pressure intensifies, META may slide into 666.75, and an extended breakdown could test 664.95. This would signal rotation out of high beta into safer positioning.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla begins the day at 449.00, and bulls will try to firm up control at this level. A push into 450.40 may follow if support holds. Additional strength can bring price into 451.85, and sustained momentum may extend into 453.30. If buying deepens, TSLA may target 454.75. These levels illustrate where upside continuation may develop in a recovering tape.

If TSLA breaks below 449.00, sellers may guide price into 447.50. A further decline could send the stock into 446.05, and continued weakness may bring 444.55 into play. If pressure expands, TSLA may fall toward 443.10. This would indicate reduced appetite for risk into mid-week events.

Final Word: Trade safely and stay nimble.

