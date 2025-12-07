BeOne Medicines Announced Sonrotoclax In Combination With BRUKINSA Demonstrated Rapid MRD Negativity In Treatment-naive CLL, Regardless Of High-risk Features

BeOne Medicines Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC, HKEX: 06160, SSE: 688235)), a global oncology company, today announced new data on sonrotoclax, a next-generation investigational BCL2 inhibitor, demonstrating meaningful clinical benefit as monotherapy and in combination across B-cell malignancies. These data were featured at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Orlando, Florida. The five presentations highlight durable responses in heavily pretreated patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and additional studies showing deep, rapid, and sustained undetectable minimal residual disease (uMRD) rates with sonrotoclax-based combinations in patients with treatment-naive chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), highlighting the foundational potential of this medicine.



Novel BCL2 inhibitor sonrotoclax monotherapy demonstrates deep and durable clinical responses in R/R MCL and R/R CLL. Sonrotoclax in combination with BRUKINSA demonstrated rapid MRD negativity in treatment-naive CLL, regardless of high-risk features

