December 7, 2025 6:03 PM 1 min read

BeOne Medicines Announced Sonrotoclax In Combination With BRUKINSA Demonstrated Rapid MRD Negativity In Treatment-naive CLL, Regardless Of High-risk Features

Follow

  BeOne Medicines Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC, HKEX: 06160, SSE: 688235)), a global oncology company, today announced new data on sonrotoclax, a next-generation investigational BCL2 inhibitor, demonstrating meaningful clinical  benefit as monotherapy and in combination across B-cell malignancies. These data were featured at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Orlando, Florida. The five presentations highlight durable responses in heavily pretreated patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and additional studies showing deep, rapid, and sustained undetectable minimal residual disease (uMRD) rates with sonrotoclax-based combinations in patients with treatment-naive chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), highlighting the foundational potential of this medicine.
 

 Novel BCL2 inhibitor sonrotoclax monotherapy demonstrates deep and durable clinical responses in R/R MCL and R/R CLL.  Sonrotoclax in combination with BRUKINSA demonstrated rapid MRD negativity in treatment-naive CLL, regardless of high-risk features
 

Loading...
Loading...
ONC Logo
ONCBeOne Medicines Ltd
$322.90-%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsEvents
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved