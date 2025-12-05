These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On ServiceTitan After Strong Q3 Results

ServiceTitan Inc (NASDAQ:TTAN) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results on Thursday.

ServiceTitan reported quarterly earnings of 24 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 15 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $249.200 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $238.535 million.

ServiceTitan raised its FY2026 sales guidance from $935.000 million-$940.000 million to $951.000 million-$953.000 million.

“I am deeply humbled by how much progress we’ve made during our first year as a public company,” said Ara Mahdessian, Co-Founder and CEO. “While we’ve come a long way together, I have never been more confident that our opportunity to build the operating system for the trades is only just beginning.”

ServiceTitan shares rose 15.8% to trade at $110.66 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on ServiceTitan following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Hannah Rudoff maintained ServiceTitan with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $155 to $140.

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Jester maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $115 to $125.

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintained ServiceTitan with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $118 to $125.

TD Cowen analyst Andrew Sherman maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $150 to $160.

