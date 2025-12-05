Hormel Foods Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q4 Earnings

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) reported fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street profit expectations but fell short on revenue on Thursday.

The packaged foods maker also issued an upbeat earnings and sales outlook for the coming year, signaling confidence in its turnaround efforts despite ongoing cost pressures.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 32 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 30 cents. Quarterly sales of $3.185 billion missed the Street view of $3.228 billion.

"We finished fiscal 2025 with another quarter of solid top-line growth, driven by the continued relevance of our brands and the strength of our value-added portfolio," said Jeff Ettinger, interim chief executive officer. "Despite this momentum, profitability remained challenged due to persistent input cost inflation and discrete items."

The firm said it expects fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.43 to $1.51 per share, above the $1.36 that analysts projected. The company forecasts sales of $12.2 billion to $12.5 billion, compared with the $12.148 billion analyst estimate.

Hormel Foods shares rose 1.1% to trade at $24.42 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Hormel Foods following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Peter Galbo maintained Hormel Foods with a Neutral and raised the price target from $25 to $26.

JP Morgan analyst Thomas Palmer maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $27 to $28.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained Hormel Foods with a Neutral and raised the price target from $25 to $26.

