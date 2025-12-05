These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Kroger After Q3 Results

Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) posted mixed quarterly results marked by softer-than-expected revenue on Thursday.
The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.05, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.03. Quarterly sales of $33.859 billion missed the Street view of $34.155 billion.
"Our eCommerce business posted another quarter of impressive performance. We have now completed our strategic review which we expect will make our e-commerce business profitable in 2026," said CEO Ron Sargent.
"Given our year-to-date results and outlook for the remainder of the year, we are narrowing our identical sales without fuel guidance to a new range of 2.8% to 3.0%," said CFO David Kennerley.
Kroger shares rose 0.1% to trade at $63.19 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Kroger following earnings announcement.
- Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Kroger with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $82 to $80.
- JP Morgan analyst Thomas Palmer maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $73 to $71.
- Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained Kroger with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $78 to $70.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Montani maintained Kroger with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $80 to $77.
- UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $74 to $70.
