Kroger grocery store, exterior of building showing sign and entrance
December 5, 2025 12:47 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Kroger After Q3 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) posted mixed quarterly results marked by softer-than-expected revenue on Thursday.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.05, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.03. Quarterly sales of $33.859 billion missed the Street view of $34.155 billion.

"Our eCommerce business posted another quarter of impressive performance. We have now completed our strategic review which we expect will make our e-commerce business profitable in 2026," said CEO Ron Sargent.

"Given our year-to-date results and outlook for the remainder of the year, we are narrowing our identical sales without fuel guidance to a new range of 2.8% to 3.0%," said CFO David Kennerley.

Kroger shares rose 0.1% to trade at $63.19 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Kroger following earnings announcement.

  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Kroger with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $82 to $80.
  • JP Morgan analyst Thomas Palmer maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $73 to $71.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained Kroger with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $78 to $70.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Montani maintained Kroger with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $80 to $77.
  • UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $74 to $70.

Photo via Shutterstock

