These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Kroger After Q3 Results

Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) posted mixed quarterly results marked by softer-than-expected revenue on Thursday.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.05, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.03. Quarterly sales of $33.859 billion missed the Street view of $34.155 billion.

"Our eCommerce business posted another quarter of impressive performance. We have now completed our strategic review which we expect will make our e-commerce business profitable in 2026," said CEO Ron Sargent.

"Given our year-to-date results and outlook for the remainder of the year, we are narrowing our identical sales without fuel guidance to a new range of 2.8% to 3.0%," said CFO David Kennerley.

Kroger shares rose 0.1% to trade at $63.19 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Kroger following earnings announcement.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Kroger with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $82 to $80.

JP Morgan analyst Thomas Palmer maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $73 to $71.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained Kroger with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $78 to $70.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Montani maintained Kroger with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $80 to $77.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $74 to $70.

