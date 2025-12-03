Uber To Rally Around 43%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BMO Capital raised CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) price target from $500 to $555. BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained an Outperform rating. CrowdStrike shares closed at $516.55 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners cut the price target for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) from $82 to $60. Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares closed at $53.89 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) price target from $85 to $96. Baird analyst Richard Eastman maintained an Outperform rating. Donaldson shares closed at $88.16 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Arete Research increased the price target for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) from $82 to $125. Arete Research analyst Oliver Lester upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Uber shares closed at $87.57 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities boosted the price target for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) from $1,092 to $1,331. B of A Securities analyst Didier Scemama maintained a Buy rating. ASML shares closed at $1,108.78 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt increased Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) price target from $95 to $120. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating. Marvell shares settled at $92.89 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners cut Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) price target from $25 to $14. Leerink Partners analyst Whit Mayo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Acadia Healthcare shares closed at $16.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan increased CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) price target from $300 to $350. JP Morgan analyst Tomohiko Sano upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. CSW Industrials shares closed at $277.21 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) from $92 to $96. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating. Signet shares settled at $89.19 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) price target from $55 to $50. Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating. GitLab shares closed at $43.37 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
