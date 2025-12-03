This American Eagle Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss upgraded American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $14 to $20. American Eagle shares closed at $20.83 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Tomohiko Sano upgraded CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $300 to $350. CSW Industrials shares closed at $277.21 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Longbow Research analyst David Macgregor upgraded Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) from Neutral to Buy. Garmin shares closed at $197.18 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Arete Research analyst Oliver Lester upgraded Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $82 to $125. Uber shares closed at $87.57 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein upgraded Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) from Market Perform to Outperform and maintained the price target of $900. Equinix shares closed at $727.38 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying AEO stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: