Marvell Technology, CrowdStrike, Boeing, Intel And Pure Storage: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Major U.S. stock indices finished higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up nearly 0.4% at 47,474.46, the S&P 500 gaining 0.25% to 6,829.37, and the Nasdaq advancing almost 0.6% to 23,413.67.

Marvell shares rose 1.96% to close at $92.89, trading between an intraday low of $91.46 and a high of $93.86, while the stock continued to track between its 52-week low of $47.08 and high of $127.48.



The semiconductor designer moved after reporting stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings and revenue for the third quarter and unveiling a deal to acquire Celestial AI, with CEO Matt Murphy highlighting record data center sales, an upbeat full-year growth outlook and expectations for accelerating demand into next year.

Marvell posted a modest beat for the quarter, reporting adjusted earnings of 76 cents per share and revenue of $2.08 billion. Sales rose from $1.52 billion a year earlier, signaling continued growth in its core businesses.

In its latest update, the company pointed to robust data center momentum and forecast that revenue growth should remain above 40% for the fiscal year, underscoring how AI infrastructure spending is shaping the chipmaker's trajectory.

CrowdStrike stock gained 2.46% on the day, finishing at $516.55 after oscillating between an intraday low of $507.00 and a high of $521.00, with shares trading within a 52-week band of $298.14 to $566.90.

CrowdStrike's third-quarter revenue reached just over $1.23 billion, slightly ahead of expectations, while adjusted earnings of 96 cents also beat forecasts. Revenue climbed 22% year over year, subscription revenue rose 21% to $1.17 billion, and annual recurring revenue grew 23% to $4.92 billion with $265.3 million in net new ARR added.



CEO George Kurtz described the business as a key enabler of secure AI adoption, while the firm boosted both its full-year revenue and earnings outlook, signaling sustained demand as customers consolidate security tools.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boeing shares surged 10.15% to close at $205.38, after moving between an intraday low of $195.51 and a high of $205.78, leaving the aerospace giant trading between a 52-week low of $128.88 and a high of $242.69.



The stock jumped as the planemaker outlined expectations for higher 737 and 787 jet deliveries in 2026 and reaffirmed its intention to close the pending acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems, a key supplier for its commercial aircraft programs.

Management's updated production and delivery outlook suggested that widebody and narrowbody output should accelerate over the next couple of years, a development that could improve cash flow and margins as supply chain conditions gradually stabilize.



Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel stock climbed 8.65% to finish at $43.47, trading between an intraday low of $40.05 and a high and closing peak of $43.68, with the shares stretching toward a fresh 52-week range top at $43.68 after bottoming over the past year around $17.67.



The chipmaker extended its multi-month rally amid growing speculation that Apple could tap Intel's advanced 18A manufacturing process for entry-level M‑series processors later this decade, a potential shift that investors view as a major endorsement of its foundry strategy.



Intel's heavy domestic investment under the CHIPS and Science Act has reportedly positioned the company as a flagship for U.S.-based advanced chipmaking, with new fabs planned across states like Arizona and Ohio to support future demand.



Buzz around a potential Apple deal, framed as both a strategic supply-chain pivot and a patriotic reshoring play, has fueled optimism that Intel could regain relevance as a leading manufacturing partner for cutting-edge processors.

Pure Storage shares advanced 6.97% to close at $94.72, after swinging between an intraday low of $90.54 and a session high of $96.50, with the all-flash data storage provider trading between a 52-week low of $34.51 and a high of $100.59.



The stock rebounded even as its latest quarterly report showed a more mixed picture, with investors digesting guidance and revenue trends that initially pressured the shares in the wake of earnings.

Pure Storage posted quarterly revenue of $964.45 million, topping estimates, while earnings of 58 cents met expectations. Subscription revenue rose 14% to $429.7 million, annual recurring revenue climbed 17% to $1.8 billion, and remaining performance obligations increased 24% to $2.9 billion. The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $3.63–$3.64 billion.

