MongoDB logo on a smartphone
December 2, 2025 12:55 PM 3 min read

MongoDB, Boeing Rally, Bitcoin Tops $90,000: What's Moving Markets Tuesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks found their footing Tuesday, posting a modest rebound after Monday's pullback as the global bond sell-off sparked by the Bank of Japan finally cooled. At the same time, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) exploded 25% after a blowout quarter and upbeat guidance.

  • MongoDB stock is moving fast. Check live prices here.

The S&P 500 added 0.4% by midday in New York. Tech set the tone, with the Nasdaq 100 climbing 0.9%, led by semiconductors.

MongoDB’s stock reached an 18-month high. The company crushed Street expectations and revived momentum across the broader chip space.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) added 6%, extending its rally after last week's chatter about a potential supply deal with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Outside tech, Boeing Inc. (NYSE:BA) jumped 9% — its best day since April — after its CFO projected higher 737 and 787 deliveries in 2026 and said free cash flow should turn positive next year, targeting "low single-digit billions" after roughly a $2 billion burn in 2025.

Crypto also rebounded sharply. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) climbed 5.5% to above $90,000, following Monday's 4.5% slide. Shares of bitcoin reserve company Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) rose 7% — their biggest one-day gain since July — after asset manager Tidal Investments disclosed a $60 million stake. Ethereum rallied 7% above $3,000, while Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) jumped 10% to $140.

In bonds, 30-year Treasury yields steadied near 4.75% after Monday's spike, which followed Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's signal that a rate hike could be on the table at the next meeting. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) was flat after Monday's 1.6% drop.

In commodities, gold slipped 1% to $4,190, while silver held near record highs at $58 per ounce.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1-day % change
Nasdaq 10025,564.950.9%
Dow Jones47,577.140.6%
S&P 5006,841.140.4%
Russell 20002,477.730.3%
Updated by 12:35 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) was up 0.3% to $627.45.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) inched 0.6% up to $475.78.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) rallied 0.8% to $621.90.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) edged 0.3% higher to $246.26
  • The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) outperformed, up 1.2%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) lagged, down 1.1%.

Russell 1000’s Top 5 Gainers On Tuesday

Stock % Chg
MongoDB Inc. 23.41%
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)11.10%
Boeing Co.9.22%
Intel Corp. 7.34%
Strategy Inc.7.07%

Russell 1000’s Top 5 Losers On Tuesday

Stock % Chg
XPO Inc. (NYSE:XPO)-8.38%
Astera Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)-8.10%
Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)-5.88%
Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)-5.57%
Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)-4.07%

Image: Shutterstock

