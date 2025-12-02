U.S. stocks found their footing Tuesday, posting a modest rebound after Monday's pullback as the global bond sell-off sparked by the Bank of Japan finally cooled. At the same time, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) exploded 25% after a blowout quarter and upbeat guidance.

MongoDB stock is moving fast. Check live prices here.

The S&P 500 added 0.4% by midday in New York. Tech set the tone, with the Nasdaq 100 climbing 0.9%, led by semiconductors.

MongoDB’s stock reached an 18-month high. The company crushed Street expectations and revived momentum across the broader chip space.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) added 6%, extending its rally after last week's chatter about a potential supply deal with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) .

Outside tech, Boeing Inc. (NYSE:BA) jumped 9% — its best day since April — after its CFO projected higher 737 and 787 deliveries in 2026 and said free cash flow should turn positive next year, targeting "low single-digit billions" after roughly a $2 billion burn in 2025.

Crypto also rebounded sharply. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) climbed 5.5% to above $90,000, following Monday's 4.5% slide. Shares of bitcoin reserve company Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) rose 7% — their biggest one-day gain since July — after asset manager Tidal Investments disclosed a $60 million stake. Ethereum rallied 7% above $3,000, while Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) jumped 10% to $140.

In bonds, 30-year Treasury yields steadied near 4.75% after Monday's spike, which followed Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's signal that a rate hike could be on the table at the next meeting. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) was flat after Monday's 1.6% drop.

In commodities, gold slipped 1% to $4,190, while silver held near record highs at $58 per ounce.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day % change Nasdaq 100 25,564.95 0.9% Dow Jones 47,577.14 0.6% S&P 500 6,841.14 0.4% Russell 2000 2,477.73 0.3% Updated by 12:35 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) was up 0.3% to $627.45.

(NYSE:VOO) was up 0.3% to $627.45. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) inched 0.6% up to $475.78.

(NYSE:DIA) inched 0.6% up to $475.78. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) rallied 0.8% to $621.90.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) rallied 0.8% to $621.90. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) edged 0.3% higher to $246.26

(NYSE:IWM) edged 0.3% higher to $246.26 The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) outperformed, up 1.2%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) lagged, down 1.1%.

Russell 1000’s Top 5 Gainers On Tuesday

Stock % Chg MongoDB Inc. 23.41% Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) 11.10% Boeing Co. 9.22% Intel Corp. 7.34% Strategy Inc. 7.07%

Russell 1000’s Top 5 Losers On Tuesday

Stock % Chg XPO Inc. (NYSE:XPO) -8.38% Astera Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) -8.10% Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) -5.88% Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) -5.57% Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) -4.07%

Now Read:

Image: Shutterstock