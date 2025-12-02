Credo Technology Analysts Raise Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q2 Earnings

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) reported upbeat second-quarter financial results and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance on Monday.

Credo reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 49 cents by 36.18%. Quarterly revenue came in at $268.03 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $234.92 million.

"In the second quarter, Credo delivered revenue of $268 million, an increase of 20% sequentially and an extraordinary 272% increase year-over-year. These are the strongest quarterly results in Credo's history, and they reflect the continued build-out of the world's largest AI training and inference clusters," Credo CEO Bill Brennan said.

Credo said it sees third-quarter revenue in a range of $335 million to $345 million, versus the $247.04 million analyst estimate.

Credo shares rose 13.8% to trade at $194.80 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Credo following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst N. Quinn Bolton maintained Credo Technology with a Buy and raised the price target from $190 to $220.

Barclays analyst Thomas O’Malley maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $165 to $220.

B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained Credo with a Buy and raised the price target from $165 to $240.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $165 to $225.

Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva maintained Credo with a Buy and boosted the price target from $170 to $250.

Considering buying CRDO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock