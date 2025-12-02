United Natural Foods, Signet Jewelers And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at 41 cents per share on revenue of $7.91 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. United Natural Foods shares rose 3.3% to $35.50 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE:UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at 41 cents per share on revenue of $7.91 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. United Natural Foods shares rose 3.3% to $35.50 in after-hours trading. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) reported upbeat second-quarter financial results and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance. Credo said it sees third-quarter revenue in a range of $335 million to $345 million, versus the $247.04 million analyst estimate. Credo Technology shares surged 14.9% to $196.62 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ:CRDO) reported upbeat second-quarter financial results and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance. Credo said it sees third-quarter revenue in a range of $335 million to $345 million, versus the $247.04 million analyst estimate. Credo Technology shares surged 14.9% to $196.62 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) to post quarterly earnings of 29 cents per share on revenue of $1.37 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Signet shares fell 0.8% to $94.93 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates. MongoDB posted third-quarter revenue of $628.31 million, beating analyst estimates of $591.52 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The data platform company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share, beating analyst estimates of 80 cents per share. MongoDB shares jumped 21.7% to $400.30 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ:MDB) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates. MongoDB posted third-quarter revenue of $628.31 million, beating analyst estimates of $591.52 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The data platform company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share, beating analyst estimates of 80 cents per share. MongoDB shares jumped 21.7% to $400.30 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) to post quarterly earnings at 94 cents per share on revenue of $1.21 billion after the closing bell. Crowdstrike shares rose 0.7% to $507.60 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock