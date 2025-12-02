United Natural Foods logo on screen
United Natural Foods, Signet Jewelers And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at 41 cents per share on revenue of $7.91 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. United Natural Foods shares rose 3.3% to $35.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) reported upbeat second-quarter financial results and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance. Credo said it sees third-quarter revenue in a range of $335 million to $345 million, versus the $247.04 million analyst estimate. Credo Technology shares surged 14.9% to $196.62 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) to post quarterly earnings of 29 cents per share on revenue of $1.37 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Signet shares fell 0.8% to $94.93 in after-hours trading.

  • MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates. MongoDB posted third-quarter revenue of $628.31 million, beating analyst estimates of $591.52 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The data platform company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share, beating analyst estimates of 80 cents per share. MongoDB shares jumped 21.7% to $400.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) to post quarterly earnings at 94 cents per share on revenue of $1.21 billion after the closing bell. Crowdstrike shares rose 0.7% to $507.60 in after-hours trading.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

