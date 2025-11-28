Tilray Brands Cannabis image with marijuana leaves floating around it
November 28, 2025

Chagee Holdings, Tilray Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Chagee Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHA) to report quarterly earnings of 40 cents per share on revenue of $458.31 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Chagee shares rose 0.4% to $14.19 in after-hours trading.
  • Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. Tilray Brands shares tumbled 16% to $0.86 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Globus Maritime Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBS) to post a quarterly loss of 12 cents per share on revenue of $10.50 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Globus Maritime shares rose 1.5% to $1.36 in after-hours trading.

  • Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) disclosed that its board has authorized a $500 million share buyback program. Post Holdings shares gained 1.8% to close at $102.82 on Wednesday.
  • Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) announced that Doug Larson has resigned as CFO to pursue another opportunity and named Duke Drewell as interim CFO. Beyond Air shares rose 1.5% to $1.35 in the after-hours trading session.

