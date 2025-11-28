Chagee Holdings, Tilray Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Chagee Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHA) to report quarterly earnings of 40 cents per share on revenue of $458.31 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Chagee shares rose 0.4% to $14.19 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ:TLRY) announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. Tilray Brands shares tumbled 16% to $0.86 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Globus Maritime Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBS) to post a quarterly loss of 12 cents per share on revenue of $10.50 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Globus Maritime shares rose 1.5% to $1.36 in after-hours trading.

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) disclosed that its board has authorized a $500 million share buyback program. Post Holdings shares gained 1.8% to close at $102.82 on Wednesday.

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) announced that Doug Larson has resigned as CFO to pursue another opportunity and named Duke Drewell as interim CFO. Beyond Air shares rose 1.5% to $1.35 in the after-hours trading session.

Photo via Shutterstock