Five Times Trump Lashed Out At Female Journalists — His New York Times Attack Is Just The Latest

President Donald Trump‘s response on Wednesday to a New York Times report examining signs of aging in his public schedule offered more than a rebuttal of the story.

His Truth Social post targeting co-author Katie Rogers became the latest entry in a growing list of exchanges in which he has singled out female reporters with personal insults.

While Trump's exchanges with the press have long been combative, here are five recent examples, including the newest one, that illustrate how female journalists, in particular, have become targets of personal or gendered remarks.

The Truth Social Attack On NYT’s Katie Rogers

Reacting to the Times’ analysis of his energy level and reduced public schedule, Trump called its White House correspondent Rogers “a third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out.” He did not direct similar remarks toward her male co-author, Dylan Freedman.

In response, a spokesperson for the Times said: “The Times's reporting is accurate and built on first hand reporting of the facts. Name-calling and personal insults don't change that, nor will our journalists hesitate to cover this administration in the face of intimidation tactics like this.”

‘Quiet, Piggy’ To Bloomberg’s Catherine Lucey

Less than two weeks earlier, aboard Air Force One, Trump cut off Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey as she questioned him about the Epstein files. He interrupted her with: “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.”

‘Terrible Person’ And ‘Terrible Reporter’ To ABC’s Mary Bruce

When ABC’s Mary Bruce pressed him about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the Epstein scandal, Trump responded that it was her “attitude” he objected to, saying: “You're a terrible reporter… a terrible person.”

Calls CNN Town Hall Moderator ‘Nasty’

During a CNN town hall in 2023, while discussing his handling of classified documents, Trump called moderator Kaitlan Collins, who pressed Trump on the issue, a “nasty person.”

Clash In 2015 With Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

In 2015, after Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly questioned Trump about his past remarks about women during a televised debate, he told CNN that there was “blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”

The comment was widely interpreted at the time as a reference to menstruation, prompting significant public backlash. Trump and his campaign later said he was referring to her nose and that he had said “whatever.”

In the same interview, he called Kelly a “lightweight,” said he had “no respect for her,” and described her as “highly overrated.”

In the years since, Kelly, who later left Fox News, has become publicly supportive of Trump.

