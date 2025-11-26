These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Burlington Stores After Q3 Results

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) posted mixed quarterly results and raised its outlook on Tuesday.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.80, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.64. Quarterly sales of $2.710 billion (+7% year over year) missed the Street view of $2.739 billion. Comparable store sales increased 1%.

"Traffic to our stores fell off significantly after the back-to-school period driven by unseasonably warm temperatures in our major markets," Michael O'Sullivan, CEO, said. "Our comp trend then picked up to mid-single-digits in mid-October once the weather cooled, and that strong trend has continued through the first three weeks of November."

Burlington Stores lifted its 2025 adjusted EPS outlook to $9.69–$9.89, up from $9.19–$9.59, beating the $9.52 consensus estimate. The retailer now expects total sales to rise by about 8% for the full year (prior view: 7%-8%).

Burlington shares gained 5.3% to trade at $262.83 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Burlington following earnings announcement.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained Burlington with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $370 to $335.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $330 to $310.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained Burlington with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $336 to $331.

TD Cowen analyst John Kernan maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $330 to $315.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained Burlington with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $346 to $316.

