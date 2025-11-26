Analyst working on smartphone
These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Burlington Stores After Q3 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) posted mixed quarterly results and raised its outlook on Tuesday.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.80, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.64. Quarterly sales of $2.710 billion (+7% year over year) missed the Street view of $2.739 billion. Comparable store sales increased 1%.

"Traffic to our stores fell off significantly after the back-to-school period driven by unseasonably warm temperatures in our major markets," Michael O'Sullivan, CEO, said. "Our comp trend then picked up to mid-single-digits in mid-October once the weather cooled, and that strong trend has continued through the first three weeks of November."

Burlington Stores lifted its 2025 adjusted EPS outlook to $9.69–$9.89, up from $9.19–$9.59, beating the $9.52 consensus estimate. The retailer now expects total sales to rise by about 8% for the full year (prior view: 7%-8%).

Burlington shares gained 5.3% to trade at $262.83 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Burlington following earnings announcement.

  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained Burlington with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $370 to $335.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $330 to $310.
  • Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained Burlington with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $336 to $331.
  • TD Cowen analyst John Kernan maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $330 to $315.
  • JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained Burlington with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $346 to $316.

Considering buying BURL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

