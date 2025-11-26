EU Moves To Ease AI Regulations To Narrow US-China Tech Lead

The European Union (EU) has postponed key artificial intelligence and data privacy regulations until 2027, aiming to enhance its competitiveness against tech superpowers, the US and China.

The decision reflects concerns among European leaders and executives that the continent's strict digital governance frameworks are constraining innovation and investment. In July, dozens of European executives called on the European Commission (EC) to pause the EU AI Act, which governs the development and use of AI systems to ensure they are safe, transparent, and respect fundamental rights.

The EC's proposals include delaying rules on AI use in "high-risk" areas until December 2027 and softening rules on cookies. Excessive EU regulation and administrative barriers have held back European companies.

In 2024, US firms invested roughly $109 billion in AI. That was more than 12 times China's $9.3 billion and nearly 24 times the EU's $4.5 billion, according to Stanford University.

"Europe has not so far reaped the full benefits of the digital revolution," EU Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on November 19. "By simplifying rules, reducing administrative burdens, and introducing more flexible and proportionate rules, we will continue delivering on our commitment to give EU businesses more space to innovate and grow."

EU Falls Behind US in AI and Cloud Computing

The EU's advanced technologies, such as AI and cloud computing, have fallen behind the US, the EC said in January. In generative AI, US investment exceeded the combined total of China, the EU, and the UK by $25.4 billion in 2024, according to Stanford University.

The European Innovation Council had a budget of €256 million in 2024. By comparison, the US allocated more than $6 billion for similar purposes. That included $4.1 billion from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and $2 billion from other related agencies.

According to an October 2024 report by QuantumBlack, AI by McKinsey & Co., European organizations lag their US counterparts by 45-70% in AI adoption. Additionally, Europe holds less than 5% market share in raw materials, cloud infrastructure, and supercomputers, the consultancy said.

"Europe is the worst of both worlds—they neither spend a lot of money nor move quickly," Palantir Technologies Inc. Chief Technology Officer, Shyam Sankar, told the Hudson Institute on November 21. "That's my advice to Europe: maybe you don't have to spend as much—although it would be nice, for your own sake—but you should just go four times faster. And you're going to have to figure out the urgency to do it."

Between 2008 and 2021, Europe founded 147 unicorns with valuations exceeding $1 billion. However, 40 of them moved their headquarters abroad, the majority to the United States.

EU Eases Compliance, Aims to Boost Competitiveness

Brussels argues that easing rules could deliver significant economic benefits. The proposed changes will simplify compliance, with these efforts estimated to save up to €5 billion in administrative costs by 2029. Additionally, the introduction of European Business Wallets could unlock another €150 billion in annual savings for businesses.

The EU will clarify data that is no longer considered "personal" under privacy law. This could allow companies to use anonymized data from EU citizens for AI training.

Under the new digital package proposal, European businesses will spend less time on administrative work and compliance, and more time innovating and scaling up, according to the Commission. This initiative "opens opportunities" for European companies to grow and remain at the "forefront of technology" while upholding Europe's standards of fundamental rights, data protection, safety, and fairness, it said.

The proposals also address concerns raised by European CEOs. In an open letter, senior executives called for a two-year "clock stop" to resolve potential problems with the AI Act. They warned that "unclear, overlapping, and increasingly complex EU regulations" must not hinder progress.

SAP CEO Christian Klein and Siemens CEO Roland Busch told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that a new regulatory framework is needed — one that supports rather than hinders technological advancement.

Critics Accuse EC of Caving to Corporate Demands

Critics have accused the Commission of caving to pressure from big tech companies.

"This is the biggest attack on Europeans' digital rights in years," Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems said. "When the commission states that it ‘maintains the highest standards,' it is clearly incorrect."

The centrist bloc in the European Parliament said it supported efforts to "modernize" regulations, while also expressing concern. "Simplification cannot come at the expense of the safeguards that protect Europeans' privacy, data and fundamental rights," the bloc said.

However, Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, insisted that the changes would still protect users.

"This is being done in the European way: by making sure the fundamental rights of users remain fully protected," Virkkunen said. "We have talent, infrastructure, and a large internal single market. But our companies, especially our startups and small businesses, are often held back by layers of rigid rules."

EU Launches Investigations Against Amazon, Microsoft, Google

Even as Brussels seeks to lighten the regulatory burden on European companies, the Commission continues to scrutinize the dominance of US tech giants. On November 18, a day before announcing the new proposals, it opened three investigations under the bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to ensure fair, contestable, and competitive digital markets.

The Commission will assess whether Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) should be designated as gatekeepers for their cloud computing services, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. The third investigation will assess whether the DMA can effectively address practices that may limit competitiveness and fairness in the EU cloud computing sector.

On November 13, the Commission launched proceedings to determine whether Alphabet Inc.'s Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) applies fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory access conditions to publishers' websites in Google Search results. The Commission said its monitoring had revealed that Google has demoted news media and other publishers' websites and content in Google search results when those websites include content from commercial partners.

"The DMA ensures fairer markets and innovation in the EU – for businesses and consumers," Virkkunen said. The investigations aim for a "fair, open and competitive environment" and "non-discriminatory general access conditions," she said.

