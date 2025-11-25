These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Zoom After Upbeat Q3 Results

Zoom Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter after the market close on Monday.

Zoom posted revenue of $1.23 billion for the third quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.44 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

"Zoom is continuing to build on our vision of an AI‑first platform that helps people connect and collaborate more seamlessly," said Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom.

Zoom expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.235 billion versus estimates of $1.228 billion. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.48 to $1.49 per share versus estimates of $1.45 per share.

Zoom also raised its fiscal 2026 guidance. The company now expects full-year revenue of $4.852 billion to $4.857 billion, up from prior guidance of $4.825 billion to $4.835 billion. Analysts are looking for full-year revenue of $4.834 billion. Zoom raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook from a range of $5.81 to $5.84 per share to a new range of $5.95 to $5.97 per share, versus estimates of $5.88 per share.

Zoom shares jumped 13.7% to $89.37 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Zoom following earnings announcement.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained Zoom Communications with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $85 to $92.

JP Morgan analyst Mark Murphy maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $85 to $90.

