Abercrombie & Fitch Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

Analysts expect the New Albany, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings of $2.16 per share, down from $2.50 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch's quarterly revenue is $1.28 billion. Benzinga Pro data shows $1.21 billion in quarterly revenue a year ago.

On Aug. 27, Abercrombie & Fitch reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch fell 6.1% to close at $65.61 on Monday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $125 on Nov. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $105 to $79 on Nov. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $103 to $92 on Oct. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Raymond James analyst Rick Patel maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $90 to $99 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $71 to $84 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

