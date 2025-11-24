BJ's Wholesale Posts Q3 Comps Shortfall; Plans To Invest In Increasing Membership Value Proposition

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) remained volatile in early trading on Monday, even after the company Friday reported upbeat third-quarter earnings.

Here are some key analyst takeaways:

Needham analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating and price target of $120.

JPMorgan analyst Christopher Horvers reiterated a Neutral rating and price target of $90.

Needham: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings' net sales grew 4.8% year-on-year to $5.2 billion, with same store comps growth excluding gas coming in at 1.8%, missing estimates of 3%, Drbul said in a note. Earnings came in slightly better-than-expected at $1.15 per share, he added.

BJ’s announced new club locations in Mesquite, Texas and Foley, Alabama. It remains on track to opening seven new clubs in the fourth quarter, the analyst stated. He raised the 2025 earnings estimate from $4.30 per share to $4.37 per share.

JPMorgan: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings reported core comp growth of 1.8%, below Street expectations of 2.2%, Horvers said. The company beat earnings estimates thanks to strong cost control and rising gas profits, he added.

BJ’s Wholesale plans to reinvest into its business to drive value and member loyalty, the analyst stated. "SSS from the new club waterfall is expected to accelerate over the next two years," he further wrote.

BJ Price Action: Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings had declined by 0.82% to $90.86 at the time of publication on Monday.

