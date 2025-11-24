Alibaba, Oscar Health, Ondas Holdings, Lumentum, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones gaining around 250 points on Monday.
Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) rose sharply during Monday's session after the e-commerce company announced the number of downloads its new app reached.
The Qianwen app, an AI assistant created by Alibaba, reached 10 million downloads within a week of its public beta launch. The app, positioned as a "smart personal assistant that not only chats but gets things done" is only available to users in China.
Alibaba Group shares jumped 4.7% to $160.16 on Monday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:INSP) shares jumped 28.6% to $115.59.
- Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) gained 23.3% to $16.62 after Politico reported the White House will propose a two-year extension of Obamacare subsidies with new limits on eligibility.
- Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) gained 22.1% to $11.56.
- Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) surged 20.2% to $8.10 as the company announced a $35 million strategic investment in performance drone works.
- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADUR) shares jumped 18.2% to $12.88.
- T1 Energy Inc (NYSE:TE) gained 18% to $3.21.
- Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) shares jumped 17.7% to $17.19.
- Hesai Group – ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) gained 17.3% to $18.10.
- Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) rose 17% to $16.56 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $12 to $18.
- Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) shares jumped 15.6% to $3.06.
- Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY) gained 14.1% to $7.72.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) rose 13.2% to $289.38 after Needham raised its price target on the stock from $235 to $290 and maintained a Buy rating.
- Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) gained 13% to $136.30. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Steve Seedhouse assumed Belite Bio with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $154.
- BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) gained 12.7% to $6.08 as investors reacted to a series of recent, upbeat developments for the artificial-intelligence defense contractor.
- SanDisk Corp (NASDAQ:SNDK) rose 12.4% to $225.14.
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) gained 11.5% to $148.84. Credo Technology reached a license agreement with Siemon regarding Credo’s patents covering its active electrical cable technology.
- WeRide Inc (NASDAQ:WRD) gained 10.8% to $7.98 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in third-quarter financial results.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) jumped 9.9% to $7.42.
- Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) shares rose 9.6% to $307.00.
- IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) gained 9.6% to $46.32.
- Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ:APLD) surged 9.2% to $23.03 after the company announced the successful and on-time Ready for Service for the second phase at the first 100 megawatt building at Building 1 of its Polaris Forge 1 AI Factory Campus in Ellendale, North Dakota.
- Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) gained 8.2% to $364.00. Argan will announce third quarter results on Thursday, Dec. 4.
- Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) rose 6.9% to $221.70.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) gained 6% to $414.70. Tesla is eyeing an approval for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature in Europe by February 2026.
