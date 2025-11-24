Nasdaq 100 way down
November 24, 2025 9:47 AM 2 min read

Nasdaq Surges 350 Points; Enlivex Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 350 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.16% to 46,318.84 while the NASDAQ rose 1.60% to 22,629.51. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.83% to 6,658.09.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares jumped by 2.7% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, energy stocks fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.41 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 17 cents per share.

The company reported quarterly sales of $63.295 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $14.520 million.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) shares shot up 79% to $1.61 after the company announced a $212 million private placement to begin a prediction-market digital assets treasury strategy via Rain token accumulation.
  • Shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) got a boost, surging 51% to $0.1836.
  • Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) shares were also up, gaining 44% to $1.04 after the company announced a strategic cooperation with Megabyte Solutions on Web3 Technology application in B2B marketplace platform.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares dropped 67% to $0.8799 after the company announced it filed a voluntary petition for bankruptcy.
  • Shares of Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNP) were down 28% to $2.5700. Twin Hospitality Group received a notice of acceleration for notes from UMB.
  • ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) was down, falling 25% to $0.3157. ProMIS Neurosciences announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $58.07 while gold traded down 0.1% at $4,078.40.

Silver traded down 0.1% to $49.875 on Monday, while copper fell 0.4% to $4.9935.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.8%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.7% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 1.97%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.05% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.39%.

Economics

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index will be released today.

