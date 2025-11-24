This Argenx Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wolfe Research analyst Andy Chen downgraded the rating for argenx SE – ADR (NASDAQ:ARGX) from Outperform to Peer Perform. argenx shares closed at $918.92 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Tim Rezvan downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Kimbell Royalty Partners shares closed at $13.25 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Chris McNally downgraded Quantumscape Corp (NYSE:QS) from Outperform to In-Line but raised the price target from $8 to $12. QuantumScape shares closed at $11.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Brandon Couillard downgraded Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) from Buy to Hold but increased the price target from $90 to $105. Exact Sciences shares closed at $100.90 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Anthony Paolone downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from Neutral to Underweight. Brandywine Realty shares closed at $3.46 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
