These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Jacobs Solutions Following Q4 Earnings

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.

The company reported fourth-quarter gross revenue of $3.2 billion, a 6.6% increase from the same period a year earlier, and adjusted net revenue of $2.2 billion, up 5.8%.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $1.75, compared with an estimate of $1.68, and revenue of $3.155 billion exceeded the $2.261 billion estimate.

Chair and CEO Bob Pragada said, “We are pleased to have met or exceeded all our key metrics for FY25. We grew revenue organically mid-single-digits year-over-year and expanded our operating margin meaningfully.”

The company issued fiscal 2026 guidance for adjusted EPS of $6.90 to $7.30, above the Wall Street estimate of $6.07. Jacobs expects adjusted net revenue of $9.217 billion to $9.564 billion, compared with the $8.989 billion estimate.

Jacobs shares gained 0.8% to $130.17 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Jacobs following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann downgraded Jacobs from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $161 to $146.

B of A Securities analyst Michael Feniger maintained the stock with a Neutral and cut the price target from $147 to $141.

RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan maintained Jacobs with an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $157 to $156.

Wells Fargo analyst Jerry Revich maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $160 to $130.

Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook maintained Jacobs with a Hold and lowered the price target from $163 to $152.

