This Portland General Electric Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- HSBC analyst Laisha Zaack downgraded Quantumscape Corp (NYSE:QS) from Hold to Reduce and raised the price target from $5.3 to $10.5. QuantumScape shares closed at $12.39 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan downgraded Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) from Outperform to Sector Perform and cut the price target from $35 to $30. Axalta Coating shares closed at $28.30 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Gregg Orrill downgraded Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR) from Buy to Neutral and announced a $51 price target. Portland Gen Electric shares closed at $48.70 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey downgraded Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE:TAP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $53 to $50. Molson Coors Beverage closed at $45.96 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Joel Fishbein downgraded Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $55 to $44. GitLab shares closed at $43.69 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
