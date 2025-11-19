NY Stock Market building, NYC
Tech Edges Up Ahead Of Nvidia's Earnings, Bitcoin Sinks Below $90,000: What's Moving Markets Wednesday?

All eyes are on Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) as the world's most valuable company prepares to report third-quarter earnings after the close, a pivotal moment that could steer market sentiment through the final stretch of 2025.

By midday trading in New York, the Nasdaq 100 was showing timid signs of recovery after two consecutive sessions in the red, rising slightly with Nvidia up nearly 2%. The semiconductor sector led the rebound, advancing 1.3%, reflecting investor optimism ahead of the chipmaker's report.

The S&P 500 followed with marginal gains, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%.

Traders are also watching for the minutes of the October Federal Open Market Committee meeting, due later on Wednesday. These could clarify the Federal Reserve's stance going into December, with current market odds split between a rate cut and a hold.

Among Wednesday’s top performers, GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) jumped nearly 6% after announcing its first onshore wind repower upgrade contract outside the U.S. The deal, signed with Taiwan Power Company, includes supplying 25 upgrade kits to improve turbine performance in Taiwan.

Constellation Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:CEG) also rallied 6% after receiving a $1 billion loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy to restart the Three Mile Island Unit-1 nuclear reactor — now rebranded as the Crane Clean Energy Center — by 2028.

On the downside, Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) plunged 9%, posting its worst single-day loss since March 2020. The drop followed Connecticut regulators' rejection of the utility's proposal to sell its Aquarion Water Company subsidiary.

Meanwhile, the crypto meltdown deepened. Selling pressure in digital assets accelerated, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) diving by more than 3% to below $90,000, marking a fresh 7-month low.

Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) fell 4.2% to $251, its lowest level since mid-June, while Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) plummeted over 9%, touching a 13-month low.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) dropped more than 6% to $2,930, its lowest since early July. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) was also hit, down 5.5%.

The total crypto market cap has contracted sharply since October's highs, falling from $4.27 trillion to $3.02 trillion. Bitcoin alone has lost over $700 billion in value.

In commodities, crude oil slid more than 2% to $59 per barrel after a larger-than-expected rise in commercial inventories.

Gold held firm at $4,060 per ounce, while silver declined 0.4% to $50.50, both pressured by a strengthening dollar.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price1-day %chg
Nasdaq 10024,562.370.3%
S&P 5006,627.550.2%
Dow Jones46,022.55-0.2%
Russell 20002,344.70-0.2%
Updated by 12:15 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) edged 0.1% up to $607.73.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) fell 0.2% to $460.62.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) inched 0.2% up to $597.66.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) held steady at $233.41.
  • The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) outperformed, up 0.3%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) lagged, down 1.5%.

Russell 1000’s Top 5 Gainers On Wednesday

Company Name % Change
MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)+9.16%
BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)+7.59%
Amentum Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)+7.28%
Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)+6.04%
Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS)+5.58%

Russell 1000’s Top 5 Losers On Wednesday

Company Name % Change
Circle Internet Group Inc. (NYSE:CRCL)−10.02%
Strategy Inc. −9.68%
Eversource Energy −9.64%
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)−8.28%
AECOM (NYSE:ACM)−7.89%

