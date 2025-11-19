Nasdaq Tumbles Over 1% Ahead Of Nvidia Earnings: Fear & Greed Index In 'Extreme Fear' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a further increase in the overall fear level, while the index remained in the “Extreme Fear” zone on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks settled lower on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite dipping more than 1% during the session ahead of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) ‘s highly anticipated earnings report on Wednesday.

Adding to the uncertainty, federal agencies are expected to release delayed key economic indicators later this week—numbers that may affect expectations for Federal Reserve policy.

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) on Tuesday reported strong second-quarter 2026 results. Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) reported worse-than-expected third-quarter adjusted earnings and lowered its FY25 adjusted EPS outlook.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with energy, health care and real estate stocks recording the biggest gains on Tuesday. However, consumer discretionary and information technology stocks closed the session lower.

On the economic data front, U.S. initial jobless claims came in at 232,000 in the week ending Oct. 18. U.S. private employers announced 2,500 job cuts per week on average in the four weeks ending Nov. 1, compared to an 11.25K fall in the previous period.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 499 points to 46,091.74 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.83% to 6,617.32, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.21% to 22,432.85 during Tuesday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Nvidia Corp., Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 11.3, the index remained in the “Extreme Fear” zone on Tuesday, versus a prior reading of 12.7.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

